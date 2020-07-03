Light Field Market 2024: Detail Analysis Focusing on Application, Technology and Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific light field market size has been anticipated to experience significant growth prospects in the forthcoming years due to the rapidly evolving technology in the region and an increased adoption of enhanced imaging as well as 3D modeling technologies.

One of the most swiftly progressing verticals of the global smart technologies space, light field market has come a long way since its inception owing to pathbreaking inventions to capture the 3D and 4D light fields. The gradually rising popularity of light field cameras across several business verticals such as industrial, healthcare, retail, entertainment and media, and automotive has certainly propelled the product demand in the recent years.

With light field technology being increasingly used in imaging solution processes along the likes of layout & animation, image construction, 3D scanning, 3D rendering, and 3D mapping and modeling, it remains to be seen how this technology impacts the future of mixed-reality products. However, it is quite imperative to mention that the growth trajectory of light field market appears highly-promising owing to the technology’s potential to drastically change the product portfolio of several business verticals

There has been a massive demand for this technology within the healthcare sector. A number of medical equipment and devices use the technology for scanning and 3D imaging of different human body parts. Continuous increased in healthcare expenditure and growing awareness among consumers regarding different diagnostic and treatment solutions will fuel light field market forecast.

These industry players have been involved in the production and distribution of the product as well as providing proper solutions to a distinct customer base. Large number of consumers have been unaware of the benefits of the technology which leads to lesser adoption of the product, but this is changing gradually.Key players are able to become the market leaders as they offer advanced solutions and attract consumers, increasing the demand for the product and stimulating light field market size.

Key players comprising light field industry’s competitive dynamics include Avegant Corp., OTOY, Raytrix GmbH, Samsung Display Co., Toshiba Corporation, Google LLC, Holografika, Japan Display, FoVI 3D, Lumii, Light Field Lab and Sony Corporation, among others.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4 Light Field Market, By Technology

4.1 Key trends by technology

4.2 Imaging solution

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.2 3D mapping & modelling

4.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.3 3D rendering

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.4 3D scanning

4.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.5 Image reconstruction

4.2.5.1 Light Field Market, estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.6 Layout & animation

4.2.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.3 Light field display

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2019 – 2024

Chapter 5 Light Field Market, By Application

5.1 Key trends by application

5.2 Aerospace & defense

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.3 Architecture & engineering

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.5 Entertainment & media

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.6 Healthcare

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.7 Industrial

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.8 Retail

