Latest Update: Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2020 to 2026 | ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel, CENTRAVIS, Tubacex

The Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market size will increase to 42800 Million US$ by 2025, from 32400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market are:

ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel, CENTRAVIS, Tubacex, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC), Outokumpu, Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation, Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals, TISCO, Sandvik, Tata Steel, Butting, Tsingshan, JFE, AK Steel

Industry Recent Updates

Thyssenkrupp focuses on technology leadership in steel – agreement reached with IG Metall to implement steel strategy

In December thyssenkrupp presented a new strategy for the steel business aimed at securing its technological leadership and competitiveness in the long term. In particular, investments are planned to optimize the production network and expand technological capabilities. A prerequisite for the planned investments is a significant reduction in costs.

The strategy is thyssenkrupp’s response to the enormous challenges in the steel sector. In addition to a significantly cooling economy and the corona crisis, steel has for many years been confronted with overcapacities, highly volatile raw material prices and high import pressure. With the implementation of these measures, a significant and sustainable improvement in earnings is expected.

World’s First Set BSSF Stainless Steel Slag Treatment Device of Baosteel Successful Autonomous R&D Operated Well

Dongfang Special Steel was one stainless steel short-process enterprise in Jiaxing. According to agreement, Baosteel Engineering & Technology Group Co., Ltd. Baosteel Energy would provide one set of BSSF stainless steel slag treatment device to Dongfang Special Steel with annual designed stainless steel processing capacity of 150,000 tons. In September last year, this project started construction in Dongfang Special Steel.

Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market segment by Types:

Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Welded Pipes and Tubes

Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market segment by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Others



Report Coverage

This report studies the Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market. The stainless steel pipes and tubes are made of stainless steel round steel, plate (flat plate or coiled plate), hollow long strip steel products processed by special process, steel with open ends and hollow section, and its length and section circumference are relatively large. It includes various shapes such as a circular tube, a square tube, an elliptical tube, and a triangular tube. Because the stainless steel pipe has a hollow section, it has the excellent performance characteristics of stainless steel and low maintenance cost. It is suitable as a conveying pipe for liquids, gases, etc. Stainless steel pipes and tubes are one of the important products in the steel industry and is extremely used widely in the national economy.

At present, global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes industry shows a very low concentration. Among the manufacturers, ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel and CENTRAVIS are the top five largest manufacturers around the globe and about 7.94% of the total products are produced by these five companies.

In the future, it is estimated that global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes will continue rising with a stable growth rate and more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the relatively high profit of production and sales of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes. With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the next years.

Furthermore, Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

