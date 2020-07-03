Latest Survey: Slewing Bearings Market 2020 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario Analysis and Forecast 2026 | ThyssenKrupp, SKF, Schaeffler, The Timken, NTN-SNR, Antex, NSK

The Slewing Bearings market was valued at 2840 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Slewing bearing is a rotational rolling-element bearing that typically supports a heavy but slow-turning or slow-oscillating load, often a horizontal platform such as a conventional crane, a swing yarder, or the wind-facing platform of a horizontal-axis windmill.

On the production side, the Europe and America areas are the largest production regions. Europe is of the largest production volume, and also is of the highest production value. China produces relatively low-end products with lower prices, while Europe and America produces relatively high-end products with higher prices.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Slewing Bearings Market Report are:

ThyssenKrupp, SKF, Schaeffler, The Timken, NTN-SNR, Antex, NSK, La Leonessa, IMO Group, Silverthin, Uipi, Fangyuan, Fenghe, TMB, ZWZ Group, Wanda Slewing Bearing, Hengrui, Helin, etc

News and Updates:

ThyssenKrupp:

Thyssenkrupp cuts steel output as coronavirus crisis hits demand

Upsetting and piercing press for ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde GmbH

10/19/2015 Germany: ThyssenKrupp starts operation of world’s most modern test and development center for wind turbine components

Schaeffler:

16 August 2019 Schaeffler developed new main shaft bearings for wind turbines

2018-09-12 System Solution for Streetcars Slewing ring combined with a central joint

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

External Gear Type Slewing Bearings

Internal Gear Type Slewing Bearings

Non-gear Type Slewing Bearings

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Renewable Energy

Medical Equipment

Construction & Transit Equipment

Industrial equipment

Others

Slewing Bearings Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Slewing Bearings Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Slewing Bearings Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

Table of Contents:

-Slewing Bearings Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Slewing Bearings Market Forecast

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

