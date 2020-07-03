Know About Covid-19 Impact on Frozen Food Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players

The increase in frozen food trade is also expected to boost up the global frozen food market over the next several years. Moreover, food outlets such as Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Burger King Corporation, and KFC have now started to stock frozen food products to supply surging fast food demand and ensure food availability for a longer period. Frozen food saves the time of cooking in addition; frozen food provides the customers an opportunity to enjoy any regional dish or any seasonal fruits, vegetables throughout the year.

Frozen foods are foods stored beneath zero degree temperature for maintaining their moisture content at a solidified state. This helps frozen food to be preserved for longer time than fresh food. One of the factors that are contributing towards the expansion of frozen foods around the world is the shift in consumer lifestyle which is influencing consumers towards ready to eat food products on account of saving cooking time.

Freezing or refrigeration provides consumers with access to seasonal foods and also refrigeration facilitates consumers to preserve their food products for future use. Vegetables and fruits are plucked from farms, frozen and transported across the globe. Growing number of working women globally, coupled with hectic routine is also expanding the worldwide demand of frozen food. The import of frozen chilled beef from Australia, which was earlier banned, is now allowed by Chinese government.