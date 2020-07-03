(IVA) Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market To Witnessing Phenomenal Growth By 2024

The Germany intelligent virtual assistant market is expected to depict considerable growth in the years ahead, owing to the product’s new-found usage in the region’s thriving automotive market. Technological advancements in IVA have resulted in increased adoption of voice control and gesture control features in next-gen vehicles. IVA can now be integrated within vehicle systems such as automatic parking, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, and other ADAS controls.

The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific has a high propensity for advanced technologies, such as IVA, which has augmented Asia Pacific intelligent virtual assistant market share. Patient management has become quite complicated due to increasing health concerns and patient population in the region. Problems faced by staff in patient care has encouraged medical institutions and hospitals to incorporate such advanced technologies in their facilities. Countries, including India and China, have been offering self-service to the customers, which is likely to escalate Asia Pacific intelligent virtual assistant industry size.

Intelligent virtual assistant market size is likely to witness noticeable growth owing to its rising adoption in customer service. The technology facilitates interaction with chatbots or virtual agents to handle customer queries. Deployment of intelligent virtual assistants reduces confusion in call flows by transferring it to the relevant department. It also resolves queries and reduces human work by managing customer calls. Intelligent virtual assistants also offer efficiency, higher productivity in business operations, and help companies provide 24/7 support to customers. Such benefits offered by IVA have supported their adoption in service sector and spurred intelligent virtual assistant market growth.

Modern-day industrial units have been adopting speech recognition technology at a considerable pace which has fueled intelligent virtual assistant market growth. Automobile sector has seen huge applications owing to the development of connected cars with speech recognition solutions. The technology allows drivers to track route by following speech activated commands and use their cellphones. For instance, Apple has an application-based software, CarPlay, which establishes connection with car and accepts voice commands.

Some prominent intelligent virtual assistant market players are IBM, Nuance Communications, Clara Labs, InteliWISE, Creative Virtual, Artificial Solutions, eGain Communications, 24/7 Customer, Inc., and Anboto.

