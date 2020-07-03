Intumescent Coatings MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intumescent Coatings market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Intumescent Coatings Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Intumescent Coatings Market size for 2015 was USD 800 million, and is anticipated to witness 4% CAGR.

U.S intumescent coatings market share, by end-use, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

The Intumescent Coatings market size is primarily driven by increasing construction expenditure across the globe. The product is widely used in the construction industry owing to its swelling property on exposure of heat, increases its volume whereas the density decreases. This property makes the product preferred for fire protection material in civil structures. In addition, the global construction investment was close to USD 7 trillion in 2015 and is projected to exceed USD 13 trillion over the estimated timeframe owing to substantially boost the business growth. Furthermore, the product is approved by international standardization authorities including British Standards Institute (BSI), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and German Institute for Standardization. Furthermore, stringent fire protection norms by these regulating authorities will boost the global industry growth by 2024.

The finds widespread applications chemical, steel and offshore petrochemical sector, as day to day business operations in these industries are exposed to elevated temperature. The product is used for fireproofing and fire protection applications in these industries owing to propel business growth. In addition, robust growth in these industries on account of high end-user demand will complement growth. For instance, in 2005, the overall oil & gas consumption was roughly around 450 quadrillion units and reach more than 550 quadrillion units in 2015. Increasing expenditure towards repair and maintenance in these industries will boost product demand by 2024. Furthermore, shale gas exploration in the U.S., China and Russia will significantly boost the market size over the projected period.

Key intumescent coatings industry raw materials are sodium silicate, epoxy resins and graphite. These raw materials are majorly having their production facilities in India and China. They are extensively used in the end-user industries including automotive & construction. Therefore, industry may face bottleneck raw material supply in the coming years and may hamper demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Intumescent Coatings Market

Intumescent Coatings Market, By Technology

Water based intumescent coatings industry size is anticipated to observe highest gains over the estimated timeframe. The technology based product possesses environmental friendly characteristics owing to its low VOC. Rising environment concerns accompanied with strict government regulations towards reducing emissions will boost the industry growth for water based products over the coming years. In addition, it offers superior characteristics and are widely preferred for coating application across extreme climatic conditions.

In 2015, the global solvent based intumescent coatings Industry share was valued at over USD 120 million. However, the segment is analyzed to observe moderate gains over the forecast timeframe owing to stringent government regulations. Additionally, solvent technology based product have associated elevated surface dry rate, which forms a solid layer over the substrate. This propels the risk during accidental damage.

Intumescent Coatings Market, By Application

Cellulosic intumescent coatings Industry share is forecast to experience gains more than 4.5% CAGR by 2024. Increasing product applications from end-user industries including construction and automotive will positively influence the industry growth. Cumulating cellulosic demand to shield the structural strength of steel used in civil structures shall further complement product demand.

Hydrocarbon intumescent coatings industry size is analyzed to observe highest gains by 2024. Increasing product demand usage across power generation and petrochemical sector will positively the industry growth over the projected timeframe. Furthermore, the product applications for fire protection and proofing across petroleum sector has substantially driven the product demand.

Intumescent Coatings Market, By End-use

In 2015, market size for oil & gas sector was valued at over USD 400 million. The sector essentially requires fire protection and fireproofing owing to high temperature environment in its business operations including horizontal drilling and refining. In addition, apart from fire protection, the product is used to prevent the metal and steel structure from corrosion and chemical, as they are exposed to moist and damp climatic conditions.

Global market share for construction is forecast to expand more than 5% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Robust growth in the construction industry on account to elevating government investment for upgrading their infrastructure has substantially driven the overall industry growth. Upcoming residential & commercial projects accompanied with stringent government norms towards fire safety and fireproofing will complement industry growth over the estimated timeframe.

Intumescent Coatings Market, By Region

In 2015, North America, led by the U.S. market share was more than USD 150 million. Uplifting U.S. economy has substantially driven the industries including construction and petrochemical owing to boost regional industry growth. Prevalence of stern government legislations towards fire safety across civil structures and industries such as oil & gas, chemical and steel will increase demand.

Asia Pacific, led by India & China market size, is forecast to experience maximum gains over the estimated timeframe. Strong construction industry growth indicators in India and China is analyzed to be the prime factor propelling regional growth over the projected timeframe. Drifting chemical manufacturing focus in the region due to comparatively low investment required along with abundant raw material availability will drive business development. Additionally, exploration of shale gas reserves in China will positively influence the product demand in the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Intumescent Coatings Market

The global industry share was highly consolidated in 2015 with top six industry players accounting for more than half of total share. Key industry players include Herwin-Williams, Jotun, Carboline, AkzoNobel, Albi Manufacturing. Hempel, PPG Industries Inc., Null Fire, Contego International, Flame Control, Albi Manufacturing, 3M, Crown Paints, Rudolf Hensel and Leighs Paints. These industry share contributors are widely engaged in new product development with advanced characteristics in order to enhance their global presence along with meeting the increasing demand the industries.

Intumescent Coatings Industry Viewpoint

The product is chiefly used in fire protection and fireproofing applications in construction, chemical, oil & gas and steel industries. It provides protection owing to its swelling characteristics during elevated temperatures. Strong growth indicators in these industries will positively influence business growth across the globe. Epoxy resins, sodium silicate and graphite are major raw material used in the industry. However, escalating demand for these raw materials in construction and automotive industry, limits its supply in the market size

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Intumescent Coatings Market

Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Intumescent Coatings industry.

Global major manufacturers' operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Intumescent Coatings industry.

SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Intumescent Coatings industry.

Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Intumescent Coatings industry.

Research Methodology: Intumescent Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

