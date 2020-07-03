Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2026

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market analysis report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. This market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the Automotive industry. The report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.

Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market By Fuel Type (Petroleum, Natural Gas), Application (Automotive, Non-Automotive), End-Use (Automotive, Marine, Aerospace), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

Global internal combustion engine (ICE) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technologies inducing the development of low-temperature engines as well as development of hybrid engines.

Market Definition: Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

Internal combustion engine is a power-generating source for various automobiles wherein the combustion of petroleum or natural gas occurs to generate heat thereby resulting in generation of power which is then used for the mobility of the automobiles they are installed in. The structure of this includes a chamber where the combustion process occurs with the interaction of an oxidizer.

Market Drivers:

Increasing collaborations and developments in the market resulting in the manufacturers presenting more fuel-efficient alternatives is expected to augment the growth of the market

Integration of ICE with electric powertrains to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand of the product from the various end-use verticals such as construction, mining, agriculture, power generation is expected to augment growth of the market

Lack of infrastructure availability for EV vehicles in the various developing regions of the world leaving ICE as the sole alternative is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulatory presence in the market for ICE due to their environmental impact is expected to hinder the adoption rate

Growing adoption rate of EV (electronic vehicles) is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of fossil fuel reserves resulting in higher costs of petroleum products is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

By Fuel Type

Petroleum Diesel Gasoline Others

Natural Gas CNG LNG Others



By Application

Automotive

Non-Automotive

By End-Use

Automotive 50-200 HP 200-300 HP Greater than 300 HP

Marine 258-1000 HP 400-1400 HP 730-1800 HP

Aerospace

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Groupe Renault announced that they had developed a new 1.3TCe petrol engine in collaboration with the Daimler AG. The engine available in the “Scénic” and “Grand Scénic” range of Renault is designed to offer greater engine capability in comparison to the older model of TCe while improving the driving comfort as well as significantly reducing the emissions of CO2 as well as reducing fuel consumption. The engine available in 115hp, 140hp and 160hp variants will reduce the CO2 emissions on their vehicle range by 5.5% on “Scénic” and 8% on “Grand Scénic” models

In November 2017, ASHOK LEYLAND and Hino Motors, Ltd. announced that they had agreed to a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) where ASHOK LEYLAND will utilize the expertise and technology available with Hino Motors, Ltd. for the development of engines as per the EURO-VI standards, and Hino Motors, Ltd. will gain the support of ASHOK LEYLAND for expanding its operations in the Indian market

Competitive Analysis:

Global internal combustion engine (ICE) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internal combustion engine (ICE) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internal combustion engine (ICE) market are AGCO Corporation; ASHOK LEYLAND; Hino Motors, Ltd.; Bosch Limited; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.; General Motors; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN; Navistar, Inc.; Rolls-Royce plc; Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (SDEC); Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Volvo Car Corporation; Groupe Renault; Doosan Infracore; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

