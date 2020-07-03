Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020: Product Expert Ideas, Key Vendors, Future Trends, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

An interactive whiteboard is a large interactive display that connects to a computer. This system allows computer images to be displayed onto a board by using a digital projector. The board is typically mounted to a floor stand or wall and user of the system can control board surface by using finger, stylus, pen or other device. Item on the display board can either be dragged, clicked or copied. It enables the user to handwrite the notes transform it into text and save it.

The systems are used for delivering the content in classrooms, training room, corporate board rooms, broadcasting studios, professional sports coaching and others. Interactive whiteboard systems consist of various types of sensing technologies to track interaction on the screen surface. It includes technologies such as resistive, laser, electromagnetic, camera-based and infrared optical. Increasing adoption of e-learning and virtual learning courses are boosting the market growth.

Additionally, school and universities are focusing to impart a better learning experience to the students that are resulting in positive demand of interactive whiteboard system. However, high cost and lack of awareness of interactive white board are the major restraints for the growth of the market.

Hitachi, one of the leading players in interactive whiteboard, recently developed the StarBoard LINK EZ2-Pen, a portable interactive system. This reflective pen does not contain any electronic components or batteries. This pen allows to control all PC’s operation directly from the interactive area. The market is segmented on the basis of end-user and geography. The end-user segment comprises of education sector, corporate sector and government sector.

Corporate and education segment is the lucrative market for the manufacturers. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Interactive whiteboard is mostly seen across schools in the U.K. Gradually, the market is expanding its presence in other regions too.

The key players in the market include PolyVision Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., BenQ Corp., LG Electronics Ltd., QomoHiteVision LLC, Promethean World plc, Sharp Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Smart Technologies Inc., Vestel Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fuzhou Return star Technology Co.Ltd., Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the interactive whiteboard market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of end-user and geography.

MARKET BY END-USER

Education sector

Corporate sector

Government sector

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

