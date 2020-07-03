Intelligent Vending Machines Market Revenue and Production Forecast To 2024

The intelligent vending machines market has been expanding rapidly in recent times as technology continues to transform the world and disruptive technology is becomes the order of the day. Offering a seamless customer experience, intelligent vending machine technology is evolving quickly, and new machines are engaging customers with video, audio, touch-screen controls and gesture-based interaction, to name a few.

Adoption of smart dispensing solutions in public transport hubs, including railway stations, airports and bus stands is slated to spur intelligent vending machines market trends by 2024-end. In addition, the innate ability to retrofit current machines with sophisticated technological capabilities will further the growth in the landscape.

Though U.S. has the most vending machines in the world, Japan has the highest density of vending machines with 5.5 million machines in 2016 that put one machine for every 50 people and is known for carrying more range of products that available anywhere else in the world. Fascination with technology, low crime rate, need for convenience etc. have driven the vending machine market in the country, but Japan being the pioneer of technology has presented the next step for intelligent vending machines market.

Considering the fact that vending machines have come a long way from being basic product dispenser and that the Internet of Things, sensor technology, big data analytics and machine learning have brought a sea of change in how machines function, the intelligent vending machines market is expected to thrive over the coming years, gaining impressive traction and profits.

Observing the intelligent vending machines market trends and the future potentials for the technology, heavyweights from various industries have started to invest in the market besides adding innovative ways to help it grow. For instance, the Coca-Cola Company developed an intelligent vending machine that can recycle plastic bottles and cans. The VenCycling, as it is called, not only dispenses Coca-Cola drinks, but also accepts the used packaging besides performing other intelligent functions such as utilizing facial recognition and voice interactive system to make purchasing recommendations and making recycling a variety of Coca-Cola beverage packages more efficient. The machine also provides incentives to consumers who take the effort to recycle.

