Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Outlook 2026 | BASF, Akzonobel, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market size will increase to 20100 Million US$ by 2025, from 15100 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

This report studies the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Hydrotropes are used as coupling agents to solubilize the water insoluble and often incompatible functional ingredients of household and institutional cleaning products and personal care products. These hydrotropes are not surfactants but are used to solubilize complex formulations in water. They function to stabilize solutions, modify viscosity and cloud-point, limit low temperature phase separation and reduce foam.

Get Sample Copy of The Report NOW!

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01031710436/global-industrial-cleaning-chemicals-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?source=openpr&Mode=21

In the future, Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Cleaning Chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production value of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals is estimated to be 20 Billion USD. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report are:

BASF, Akzonobel, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Ecolab, Stepan, Diversey, Bluemoon, Liby, Pangkam

News and Updates:

Solvay offers a wide range of products and solutions designed for enterprises and small businesses across a variety of industries.

PROXITANE® EQ is a 5% peracetic acid grade registered by the EPA for use in USA. PROXITANE® EQ is used in circulation cleaning and institutional/industrial sanitizing of pre-cleaned, hard, non-porous food contact surfaces and equipment such as tanks, pipelines, evaporators, fillers, pasteurizer and aseptic equipment.

Electronic grade hydrogen peroxide production sparks high interest in China:

Electronic chemicals has become one of the fastest growing and most dynamic industries within the chemical sector in China. “Our new plant is built with the most advanced technology developed by Solvay over recent decades,” explains Rodrigo Elizondo, the President of GBU Special Chem, “and this opening ceremony is the product of many years of commitment to the semiconductor industry in China.”

In addition to its significant production capacity, Solvay’s new electronic grade hydrogen peroxide plant will also strictly follow sustainable operating principles. Only processes and equipment with no or minimal environmental impact are being adopted, while pollution sources will be effectively managed at the site to reduce effluents and energy usage.

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Hydrotropes

D-limonene

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Inquire for Discount of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01031710436/global-industrial-cleaning-chemicals-market-research-report-2020/discount?source=openpr&Mode=21

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Scenario:

Cleaning chemical is a kind of chemical agents which are basically used for cleaning stains, eliminating bas odor, dust particles and other contaminated surfaces. These chemicals are generally referred to have high cleansing and hygienic properties. Cleaning chemicals are broadly used in different type of applications such as bathrooms, hospitals, kitchen appliances, schools and colleges etc. These chemicals can be sanitizer, disinfectants, general purpose cleaner etc.

On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into healthcare facilities, household appliances, hospitals, retail outlets, others. Among all applications, healthcare industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 40% by 2022. The major reason behind the success of this industry is rising healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for fabric softeners and whitening agents in the global cleaning chemical market. Another major reason that helps in boosting this market is increasing number of hospitals etc. On the basis of chemical nature, the market is segmented into alkalies, caustic, chlorine, soda ash, solvents (alcohols, terpenes, ethers, hydrocarbon, chlorinated solvents, others), surfactants (anionic surfactants, nonionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, iodine, phenols, formaldehydes, others) etc.

Table of Contents:

-Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecast

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]