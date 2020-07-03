India SiC Semiconductor 2027 Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

Silicon carbide (SiC) technology has evolved as a foremost successor to conventional silicon in the power electronics field owing to its exceptional benefits. It enhances the efficiency of semiconductor devices and also simplifies the usage of devices with a much smaller form factor. Its chemical and electronic properties translate to features that are useful for semiconductors, particularly in high power applications. The SiC semiconductor market in India is expected to surge in the coming years as the technology is applicable for various industries, such as energy &power, military and defense, and automotive. The players invest substantial amounts in adopting newer and robust technologies to optimize their products.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the SiC Semiconductor Market

COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has now inflicted several countries across the globe. COVID-19 pandemic is affecting various industries in India, including electronics and semiconductor. The Government of India is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, which is severely impacting market revenue generation. Lockdowns enforced by the spread of the pandemic in India have affected the device manufacturing industries and also consumer demand. The Government of India has stopped all electronics manufacturing, shut down retail stores, and even stopped the sale of electronics online. However, this inconvenience will last for a short-term, and it is anticipated that the electronics and semiconductor industry would come out stronger after attaining normalcy.

SiC Semiconductor Market Insights

Increasing Use of Power Electronics

The growing demand for energy-efficient and battery-powered portable devices, increasing need to upgrade existing power infrastructure, and rising focus toward the use of renewable power sources are among the significant factors propelling the growth of the power electronics industry in India. Although various industries in India adopt power electronics devices, the automotive industry seems to be highly inclined toward integrating power circuits within vehicles and witnesses high growth potential. The Government of India constantly focuses on encouraging investments in various auto components to ensure that the country’s automotive sector stays competitive with other advanced countries such as China and Japan. Owing to the growing automotive industry in the country, various companies such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are focusing on offering EV and HEVs. The growing demand for these vehicles and ongoing industrialization in India are likely to act as growth opportunities for the power electronics players during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy that is primarily adopted by companies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing customer demands. The market players present in the SiC semiconductor market mainly focus on the development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world, they maintain their brand name globally.

In 2020, ROHM Group Company SiCrystal and STMicroelectronics signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement. This agreement is anticipated to boost industrial flexibility and support commercial expansion of SiC products in industrial and automotive applications.

In 2019, STMicroelectronics was selected by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to supply high-efficiency silicon-carbide (SiC) power electronics for advanced on-board chargers (OBCs) in their upcoming electric vehicles. The high energy efficiency, reliability, temperature performance, and the small size of STMicroelectronic’s SiC components make EVs even more attractive.

India SiC Semiconductor Market – By Device

SiC Discrete Device SiC Diode SiC MOSFET SiC Module

SiC Bare Die

India SiC Semiconductor Market – By Vertical

Telecommunications

Energy & Power Renewable Energy & Photovoltaic Others

Automotive EV HEV

Military & Defense

Others

Company Profiles

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric

Infineon Technologies AG

Powerex Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

Semikron

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

