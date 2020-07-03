India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking

The India IVF services market was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology. In this technique the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which is used for the assistance of couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate.

The delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decrease with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35–39 years.

The India IVF services market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in infertility rates caused due to rise in stress levels, changes in lifestyle, and surge in incidence of fertility-related diseases. Low awareness toward this technique in the society restricts the market growth. Rising prevalence due to increasing risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The India IVF market is segmented based on gender, procedure, offering, cycle type, and end user. Based on gender, it is divided into female infertility, male infertility, and both (combined) infertility. Based on procedure, it is classified into intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI-IVF), non-ICSI-IVF, and intrauterine insemination (IUI). The offering segment includes drugs, media & reagents, and services.

Based on cycle type, the market is categorized into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. Based on end user, it is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

The prominent companies, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility centers, and clinical research institutes profiled in this report include Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lab IVF Asia Pte. Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bourn Hall Clinic, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Southend Fertility and IVF Centre, Nova IVI Fertility, Bloom Fertility Center, Manipalankur Andrology and Reproductive Medicine, Cloudnine Hospitals, Gunasheela Hospital Mathrutva Fertility Centre (A Unit Of Max HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.) Milann, and Oasis Center (a unit of the entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.)

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India IVF services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

• The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Gender

o Female

o Male

o other

By Procedure

o ICSI-IVF

o Non-ICSI IVF

o IUI

By Cycle Type

o Fresh IVF Cycles

o Thawed IVF Cycles

o Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Clinical Research Institutes

By Offering

o IVF Drugs

o IVF Media & Reagents

o IVF and IUI Services

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

o Gunasheela Hospital

o Mathrutva Fertility Centre (unit of max healthcare Pvt. Ltd.)

o Milann-The Fertility Center

o Oasis Centre

o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

o LabIVF Asia Pte. Ltd.

o LG Life Sciences Ltd.

o Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

o Bourn Hall Clinic

o Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt.

o Southend Fertility and IVF Centre

o Nova IVI Fertility

o Manipal fertility hospital

o Cloudnine Hospitals