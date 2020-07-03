In Vitro Fertilization Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2026

Global in Vitro Fertilization market is expected to reach USD 847.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period.

The Global in Vitro Fertilization market is segmented based on product, type of cycle, end-user, and region.

By Product type – Reagents, Equipment.

By Type of Cycle – Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycles, By End User Hospitals & Research Laboratories, Cryobanks. By region – North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

In vitro fertilization is a procedure in which egg from women ovary are removed and after that, the egg is fertilized with a sperm in a laboratory procedure, and then the fertilized egg is transferred into the women uterus. In vitro fertilization is used in the management of female infertility.

Major Market Drivers:

• Rising rate of infertility

• Increasing in delayed pregnancies and raising awareness of personalized medicine.

• Surge in IVF success rate Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario.

• Rise in disposable income worldwide.

Restraint:

• High cost of treatment which is restraining this market.

• Less awareness level for IVF in developing countries which is another restraint of this market.

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

Strategic Developments in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market:

In July 2018, Merck launched new products QBOX IVF. This product useful in data transfer between lab instrument and electronic medical record provider. It provides support healthcare professionals in fertility.

In February 2016, Adelaide biotech company, a reproductive health science company expanded IVF expertise into other DNA testing area by the launch of new product. This screening kits count the number of chromosomes in embryo to transfer in an IVFcycle.

Product Insights:

Reagents and electrodes segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to innovative product launches, and surge in IVF success rate unfavorable reimbursement scenario and rise in disposable income worldwide across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global in vitro fertilization market due to the presence of several leading players. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology, a rising rate of infertility, increasing in delayed pregnancies and rising awareness on personalized medicine in the region.

Scope of the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Report

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Product

• Reagents

• Equipment

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Type of Cycle

• Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles

• Fresh donor IVF cycles

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by End Users

• Hospitals & Research Laboratories

• Cryobanks

• Others

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Instrument

• Incubators

• Cryosystem

• Cabinet

• Ovum Aspiration Pump

• Sperm Aspiration Pump

• Micromanipulator

• Others

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Technology

• Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

• Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Key Players

• Groupe Clinique Ambroise Paré

• amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

• AMP Center St Roch, AVA International Clinic Scanfert

• Bangkok IVF center

• Betamedics

• Biofertility Center

• Bloom Healthcare

• Bourn Hall Fertility Center

• Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Coopersurgical Inc.

• Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

• Irvine Scientific

• Laboratoire CCD

• Merck KGaA

• Nidacon International AB

• Nikon Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Vitrolife AB