Impact of COVID-19 on Global Platform As A Service Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.

PaaS can be delivered in three ways including public cloud service, private service and software deployed on a public infrastructure as a service. When PaaS is delivered as a public cloud service from a provider, the consumer controls software deployment with minimal configuration options, and the provider provides the networks, servers, storage, operating system (OS), middleware (e.g. Java runtime, .NET runtime, integration, etc.), database and other services to host the consumer’s application.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

Apprenda

Google

Amazon.com

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Engine Yard

Fujitsu

Red Hat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking & Financial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Education

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecommunications & IT

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Platform as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Platform as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

