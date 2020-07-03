Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

ICS security systems help power, energy, utility, and transportation resources in taking protective measures against threats such as Duqu, Flame, Night Dragon, and Stuxnet attacks. Several intelligent security solutions enable the providers to integrate, collect, and analyze the network through the data generated by their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks and grids.

ICS security is highly prone to cyber-attacks and is, at present, among the top-targeted sectors globally. Malware infections and other types of cyber-attack on systems like PLC, DCS, and SCADA can lead to invalid data sent to operations and invalid programming sent to controllers. As a result, industrial automation vendors are collaborating with IT security service providers to protect the computer-based end-points in automation systems and secure industrial customers.

In 2018, the global Industrial Control Systems Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Fortinet

Kaspersky

Symantec

Booz Allen Hamilton

Brocade Communication Systems

Citrix Systems

Computer Science

EMC

F-Secure

IBM

L-3

Trend Micro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Database security

Market segment by Application, split into

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

