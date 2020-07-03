Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

A bulk carrier is a seagoing vessel that is specially designed to transport unpackaged bulk cargo such as grains, coal, ore, and cement in its cargo holds. A dry bulk shipping company such as Golden Ocean Group simply owns a fleet of these ships that it then uses to transport bulk cargo for a customer in exchange for money. As these shipping firms effect the transport of large quantities of these goods across the oceans and between different companies, they are critical to international trade.

The dry bulk shipping industry appears to be quite strong, with slowly increasing global trade volumes.

Time charter rates were broadly lower in the first quarter 2018 compared to the fourth quarter 2017 but this does not appear to be due to lower shipping volume.

The number of Capesize ships in the global fleet is expected to steadily increase over the next few years.

In 2018, the global Dry Bulk Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request for Discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1688135

This report focuses on the global Dry Bulk Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dry Bulk Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Diana Shipping

Dry Ships, Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

Baltic Trading

Navios Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Time Charter

Voyage

Market segment by Application, split into

Iron Ore

Coal

Grain

Steel Products

Lumber or Log

Other Commodities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dry Bulk Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dry Bulk Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Request for Sample Report with Toc @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1688135

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id :[email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com