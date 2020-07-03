How COVID-19 impact on Global Air Compressor Market

The coronavirus outbreak has made a negative impact on the global market for the air compressor. The extensive growth of the global air compressor market is significantly driven by enormously rising demand from multiple industry sectors such as healthcare, oil & gas, and chemical manufacturing. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the demand for the air compressor will be eventually restored after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Though the majority of the economies across the globe have imposed lockdown in order to prevent the transmission of disease, this industry shall show substantial growth owing to the presence of market leaders like Gardner Denver, Inc., Sullair, and Ingersoll-Rand plc in this field. For instance, in February 2020, Sullair, significant air compressor manufacturer, has launched its Perkins portable diesel air compressor. This compressor is manufactured with better performance and increased durability. To gain customer trust, and confidence such players are adopting various strategies such as technological inventions and strategic partnerships. During this unprecedented situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global air compressor market. Our report includes:

As per the recent publication of Research Dive, the global air compressor market is set to register a revenue of $39,844.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast timeframe. The segmentation of the air compressor market has been done on the basis of technology, product type, application, lubrication, and region. The report provides detailed information about opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraints, and key players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the exponential growth of the global air compressor market is majorly attributed to the availability of energy-efficient air-compressor at affordable cost, huge adoption by various industries, and better operational feasibility. However, noise and air pollution problems created by the compressors may restrain the growth of the global air compressor market.

Stationary Compressors shall have the dominating Market Share

On the basis of product type, the global market for air compressor is fragmented into stationary and portable. The stationary compressors are accounted for $28,299.4 million with a CAGR of 3.5%, during the projected period. The major usage in automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare is driving the global market growth.

The Reciprocating Air Compressor Market will have the Fastest Growth in the Global Market

On the basis of technology, the global market for air compressor is classified into reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal. The reciprocating air compressor market accounted for $9,153.3 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.8%, over the analysis period. The massive growth of the global market is attributed to affordable cost installation and faster startup.

The Oil-Filled Market will be the Most Lucrative

On the basis of lubrication, the global air compressor market is segmented into oil filled and oil free. The oil filled lubrication accounted for $9,196.3 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%, in the analysis period. Enormously growing demand from oil extraction, mining, and, drilling process are projected to foster the global market growth.

Home Appliance Industry will have the Fastest growth in the global marketplace.

Depending on the application, the global market for the air compressor is majorly categorized into energy, oil & gas, home appliances, food & beverages, semiconductor& electronics manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The home appliance market accounted for $1,280.9 million in 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a 4.1% CAGR, during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the great efficiency, minimized noise, and excellent accuracy of the newest air compressor.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Depending on the region, the global market for air compressor is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific air compressor market will register revenue $20,574.6 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at a 3.1% CAGR, during the period of forecast. The market growth is mainly attributed to the significant growth in industrialization mainly in India, China, and Japan.

The leading players of the global air compressor industry include Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), Air Squared, Inc., Gardner Denver, BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC., BOGE, Danfoss, Sullair, LLC., Hitachi, Ltd., Quincy Compressor., and ZEN AIR TECH PRIVATE LIMITED.

