Golf Cart Market Growth | Industry Analysis Report, 20-2025

North America has been an important region for the golf cart market outlook with immense contribution of the U.S. owing to the considerable presence of sustaining facilities. More than 50% of the golf courses in the region are in the U.S. Also, more than 25% of the under-development golf courses are present in the U.S. Such supporting factors in the region are anticipated to drive the golf cart industry trends.

Owing to a rise in disposable incomes and the growing demand for convenient short distance travel solution at various institutions, golf cart market is gaining significant momentum worldwide. Golf carts are reliable, compact, versatile, user-friendly and warrant extremely low maintenance, enabling them to address a number of different job requirements. Versatility has been one of the prominent factors endorsing this vehicle category over the years and is expected to bring in substantial business growth to global golf cart industry.

Relative affordability of a golf cart plays a key role in boosting the adoption of these vehicles, bringing in considerable remuneration from avenues that in no way are related to golfing, with applications ranging from farming and hunting to police work and community strolls. After being subject to suitable modifications, golf carts can also be deployed for off-road applications on rough roads, designed to perform like a UTV. Extensive use of these small automobiles for a slew of different purposes will drive golf cart market size substantially.

Government bodies such as NHTSA and AARP have implemented guidelines to organize the vehicle operation, contributing to the growth of golf cart market share. Local regulatory bodies have been authorizing operations of low speed vehicles (LSV) to decrease emissions and adhere to environmental norms.

For example, in 2018, Florida has reportedly allowed low speed vehicles to operate on streets if the vehicle is equipped with head lamps, identification number, parking brakes, rear-view mirror, windshield, and seat belts. Emerging directives which allow vehicle usage are anticipated to enhance golf cart industry trends over 2018-2025.

The projected resurgence of golfing as a sport and golf cart’s ability in addressing transport challenges in an array of other applications can be expected to expedite golf cart industry landscape. Competitive hierarchy of the industry is comprised of key players like Columbia Vehicles, Club Car, GDrive, Textron and Yamaha.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4.Golf Cart Market, By Fuel

4.1. Global golf cart industry share by fuel, 2018 & 2025

4.1.1.Gasoline

4.1.1.1.Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.1.1.2.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

4.1.2.Electric & Solar Powered

4.1.2.1.Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.1.2.2.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

Chapter 5.Golf Cart Market, By Application

5.1. Global golf cart industry share by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Golf Course

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

5.2.2.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2025

5.3. Commercial Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

5.3.2.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2025

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

5.4.2.Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2025