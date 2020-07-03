Global Factory Automation (FA) Market 2020 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Market Challenges,s Segmentation and Forecasts to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” New Document to its Studies Database
This report focuses on the global Factory Automation (FA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation (FA) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Key Players
Legrand Holding Inc
ABB Ltd
Kontron Inc
Baldor Electric Company
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Beckhoff Automation
General Electric
Honeywell International
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
SICK AG
Siemens AG
General Cables Corp
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Pepperl+Fuchs
Danaher Corp
Omron Corp
Cisco Systems
Endress+Hauser
Emerson
Agilent Technologies
Eaton Corporation
Keyence Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
3D Systems
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Krohne
WIKA
Progea
Danfoss
Vega
Tegan Innovations
STRATASYS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Relays & Switches
Sensors
Motors & Drives
Machine Vision
Robotics
DCS &PLC
MES & ERP
SCADA & PLM
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemistry And Mining
Oil And Gas
Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology
Energy And Electricity
Automobile
Paper and Pulp
Packaging
Food and Beverage
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Table Of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
