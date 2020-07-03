Global Factory Automation (FA) Market 2020 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Market Challenges,s Segmentation and Forecasts to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Factory Automation (FA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” New Document to its Studies Database

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation (FA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation (FA) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Players

Legrand Holding Inc

ABB Ltd

Kontron Inc

Baldor Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff Automation

General Electric

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

SICK AG

Siemens AG

General Cables Corp

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Pepperl+Fuchs

Danaher Corp

Omron Corp

Cisco Systems

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Agilent Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

3D Systems

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Krohne

WIKA

Progea

Danfoss

Vega

Tegan Innovations

STRATASYS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Relays & Switches

Sensors

Motors & Drives

Machine Vision

Robotics

DCS &PLC

MES & ERP

SCADA & PLM

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemistry And Mining

Oil And Gas

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Energy And Electricity

Automobile

Paper and Pulp

Packaging

Food and Beverage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.



