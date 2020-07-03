Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Growth Factors and Professional In-Depth Analysis 2020-2027|New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation

Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.
The pandemic has severely impacted the functioning and the state of the world’s economy. All industries have had impacts that have put restraints on their functioning, barring a few that are deemed necessary for the prevention and containment of the coronavirus. However, the fight against the virus is on-going and continues to hamper the proper and full-scale functioning of the industries. Therefore, it has become essential to register and calculate its effects in this study of the global Clinical Data Exchange market. The trends are calculated by taking into consideration the market scenario to derive accurate and meaningful speculations in the forecasted period to give the user.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution
- In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement
Points Involved in Clinical Data Exchange Market Report:
- Clinical Data Exchange Study Coverage
- Executive Summary
- Market Size by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Production Forecasts
- Consumption Forecast
- Market Size by Manufacturers
- Production by Regions
- Consumption by Regions
- Market Size by Type
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
- Clinical Data Exchange Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
- Key Findings
Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market
By Component
- Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
- Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
- Record Locator Service (RLS)
- Clinical Data Repository
- Others
By Implementation Model
- Centralized/Consolidated Model
- Decentralized/Federated Models
- Hybrid Model
By Setup Type
- Private
- Public
By Exchange Type
- Direct Exchange
- Query-Based Exchange
- Consumer Mediated Exchange
By Application
- Internal Interfacing
- Secure Messaging
- Work Flow Management
- Web Portal Development
- Others
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Healthcare Providers
- Public Health Agencies
- Healthcare Payers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
