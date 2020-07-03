Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Growth Factors and Professional In-Depth Analysis 2020-2027|New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation

Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.

The pandemic has severely impacted the functioning and the state of the world’s economy. All industries have had impacts that have put restraints on their functioning, barring a few that are deemed necessary for the prevention and containment of the coronavirus. However, the fight against the virus is on-going and continues to hamper the proper and full-scale functioning of the industries. Therefore, it has become essential to register and calculate its effects in this study of the global Clinical Data Exchange market. The trends are calculated by taking into consideration the market scenario to derive accurate and meaningful speculations in the forecasted period to give the user.

Key Developments in the Market: