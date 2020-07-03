Gaming Consoles Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; others

Gaming Consoles Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Gaming Consoles Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Oculus VR; madcatz and Microsoft.

Worldwide Gaming Consoles Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Gaming Consoles Market 2020

Global gaming consoles market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of gaming culture and increasing levels of population playing games nowadays along with added complementary gaming titles offered with individual gaming consoles.

Gaming consoles are electronic computer devices/machines that provide a video output to a display system so that one or more individuals can take part in playing the games available on these machines. The term is majorly used to identify the primary purpose of the machines, even though in recent times they are much more than just gaming consoles rather entertainment consoles. These machines are much more compact than their traditional counterparts, i.e. arcade games and provide significantly better playing experience for the players.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Console Type (T.V. Gaming Console, Handheld Gaming Console, PC Gaming Console), Product (Playstation, Xbox, Wii, Others),

Age Group (0-22 Years, 23-32 Years, Above 33 Years),

Gamer (Hard-Core Gamer, Casual Gamer),

Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel),

Application (Household Usage, Commercial Usage),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements and developments of innovative product offerings is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market growth

Added benefits and features associated with the consoles such as being an entertainment console rather than just being a gaming console is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High levels of cost associated with the devices available in the market along with the high cost of individual gaming titles required to operate these consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence and emergence of cheaper substitutes such as smartphones, tablets is expected to restrain the growth of the market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2019, Google announced the launch of a new gaming service termed as “Stadia” which will allow gamers to enjoy playing the high-end games without the need for purchasing a gaming console, or a computer system. The users will be able to run the gaming service with the click of a button without the need for any additional physical hardware; they just need a screen for visualising and playing the games.

In January 2019, Slightly Mad Studios announced they are in the process of developing and commercialising a gaming console similar to Xbox and Playstation. The console termed as “The Mad Box” will be shipped in three years and will be able to support the VR headsets and will have the capabilities of an updated PC available in the market 2 years from now.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Gaming Consoles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Gaming Consoles market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Gaming Consoles market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Gaming Consoles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Gaming Consoles Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

