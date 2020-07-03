Future Market Insights Presents Fish Protein Isolate Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

A recent market study published by FMI “Fish Protein Isolate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the fish protein isolate market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global fish protein isolate market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By End User Industry

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Excluding Japan

Oceania

Japan

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the fish protein isolate market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global fish protein isolate market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the fish protein isolate market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the fish protein isolate market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the fish protein isolate market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the fish protein isolate market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the fish protein isolate market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the fish protein isolate market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the fish protein isolate market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the fish protein isolate market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Pricing Analysis

The pricing of the fish protein isolate market by form is analyzed in this chapter. The prices of different forms of fish protein isolate in every region is provided. Pricing break-up between different types of players involved in the fish protein isolate market, price forecast till 2030 and factors affecting pricing of fish protein isolate has also been provided.

Chapter 06 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical fish protein isolate market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Form

Based on form, the Fish Protein Isolate market is segmented into powder and liquid. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on species.

Chapter 08 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by End Use Industry

Based on end use industry, the Fish Protein Isolate market is segmented into food and beverage, sports and dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on end use industry.

Chapter 09 – Global Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Fish Protein Isolate market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Excluding Japan, Oceania, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the fish protein isolate market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the fish protein isolate market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the fish protein isolate market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 –Europe Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the fish protein isolate market based on its application in several countries such as EU-4, U.K., Russia, Nordic, BENELUX, Poland, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Asia Excluding Japan Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the fish protein isolate market in the Asia Excluding Japan region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, India, South Korea, and ASEAN. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on applications and countries in the Asia Excluding Japan region.

Chapter 14 – Oceania Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the fish protein isolate market in the Oceania region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the Australia and New Zealand. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in the Oceania region.

Chapter 15 – Middle East and Africa Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the fish protein isolate market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Japan Fish Protein Isolate Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the fish protein isolate market is expected to grow in Japan, along with different segments of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 17– Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the fish protein isolate market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18– Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the fish protein isolate market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Omega Protein Corporation, Titan Biotech Limited, Peterlabs Holdings Barhad, A. Costantino & C. s.p.a, Sopropeche S.A., Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited, Bio-Oregon Protein, Inc., FF Skagen AS, Diana Aqua, TripleNine Group A/S and other players.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the fish protein isolate report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the fish protein isolate market.

