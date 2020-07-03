Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market to 2024 | Rising Trends and Future Growth Potential

The market study on positive displacement blowers market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, positive displacement blowers market registered a revenue share of USD 2 billion in 2017 and is projected to record USD 3 billion by the end of 2024, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of 6% over 2018- 2024. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the positive displacement blowers industry is characterized by. The positive displacement blowers market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of Product, End-user, regions, and competitive landscape.

In terms of the End-user segmentation, the market is sub-divided into Water & Wastewater Treatment, Packaging, Industrial, Aquaculture, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power Generation. The analysis offers a gist of this business vertical in terms of factors that are potentially driving the segmental growth, qualitative and quantitative insights offered by individual segments, final valuation, and an overall impact of type spectrum on the positive displacement blowers market share.

Considering the product bifurcation, positive displacement blowers market has been minutely segmented into different products including Twin Lobe, Tri Lobe. Information in terms of current and projected growth rates, individual market share, segment valuation, developmental trends, and performance of the overall segment has also been enclosed in the study.

The overall positive displacement blowers industry is diversified into various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East. A complete analysis if the aforementioned has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Based on the competitive landscape, positive displacement blowers industry is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Busch SE, Eurus Blowers, Gardner Denver, Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group, Aerzen, Kaeser Kompressoren, Tuthill Corporation, AMCL Machinery Limited, Airtech Blower Industries, KPT Blowers, Greatech Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., Blowvacc Transmission Private Limited, HR Blowers. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

The market study also constitutes of details about the threats that are expected to adversely affect the overall industry growth in the near future.