Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market business opportunity, and growth

Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in recent years. AI is associated to human intelligence with similar characteristics, such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology.

AI is positioned at the core of the next-gen software technologies in the market. Companies, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players, have actively implemented AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

The increase in number of innovative start-ups and advancements in technology have led to rise in investment in artificial intelligence technologies. Moreover, escalating demand for analyzing and interpreting large amount of data boosts the requirement of artificial intelligence industry solutions. Moreover, development of more reliable cloud computing infrastructures and improvements in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions have a strong impact on the growth potential of the AI market.

However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the growth of the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of AI in developing economies, such as China, and India are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, on-going developments in smart virtual assistants and robots are anticipated to be opportunistic for the growth of the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Based on technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition.

Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes the profiles of key players operating in the market analysis. These include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP, Verint, and Wipro Limited.

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

• Cloud

• On-premise

BY TECHNOLOGY

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Image Processing

• Speech Recognition

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Media & Advertising

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

• Apple Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• IPsoft Inc.

• MicroStrategy Incorporated

• NVIDIA Corporation

• SAP

• Verint

• Wipro Limited