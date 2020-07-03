Electronic Stability Control System Market 2025: Regional Trend & Analysis

The presence of a large automotive industry will foster Asia Pacific electronic stability control system market share. The growing economies of the region such as India and China are expected to witness rapid growth in automotive production. Along with the increasing number of passenger cars owing to rapid urbanization, the commercial vehicle segment too will witness unprecedented growth attributed to the expansion of industrial sector.

Electronic stability control system market trends are poised to gain immense momentum over the forecast years, owing to rise in fatal car crashes and serious vehicle accidents causing large-scale damage to the masses. Since the last few decades, the automotive industry has shifted its focus towards implementation of more active safety features like traction control system and antilock braking system which reduce the chances of crashes to a large extent during acceleration and in harsh driving conditions.

Commercial vehicles are consistently becoming the leading mode of road transportation in the Asia Pacific region. As compared with other transportation vehicles, commercial vehicles exhibit greater safety risks and several performance limitations because of their features including unstable roll motion at higher speeds and poor maneuverability at low speeds. With the advent of the electronic stability control in cars, next-gen driver assistance concepts have taken root, and have played a significant role in contributing towards increasing safety on the roads.

The rise in implementation of safety features including the traction control systems and anti-lock braking system (ABS) has been driving the electronic stability control system market size. Additionally, the increasing focus toward passenger safety is expected to support the market growth. The electronic stability control system encompasses several devices and sensors which complement each other to achieve vehicle stability. The system is increasingly getting deployed across passenger cars to avoid accidents from vehicle skidding, loss of steering control and sudden braking on slippery surfaces.

Stringent deployment of government regulations that enforce strict vehicle security standards by mandating implementation of the system across all classes of passenger vehicles will augment the industry share. For instance, according to a new standard by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in India, all new cars sold after April 2019 need to integrate ABS systems. Such initiatives will accelerate electronic stability control system market trends during the forecast period.

The commercial vehicle industry has been witnessing steady gains pertaining to the increased demand for goods transport and rapid industrialization. Prior to a decade, safety of commercial vehicles did not gain much importance, of late though, it is getting noticed across multiple commercial vehicles portfolios.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Electronic Stability Control System Market, By Vehicle Type (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends in electronic stability control system industry, by vehicle type

4.2. Passenger cars

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5. Electronic Stability Control System Market, By Component (Revenue)

5.1. Key trends in electronic stability control system industry, by component

5.2. Hydraulic unit

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. Sensors

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4. Electronic control unit (ECU)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025