Electric Mobility Market 2020 – Industry Growth Demand, Top Players, Key Application, and Forecast to 2027

Key market dynamics of the Automotive industry is the most excellent part about this Electric Mobility Market research report. This market report deals with the analysis of the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for Automotive industry. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share are estimated in the Electric Mobility Market report. This industry analysis report also presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present and future state of the Automotive industry.

This Electric Mobility Market analysis provides an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The data and information covered in the Electric Mobility Market report are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Electric Mobility Market By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH, Li-Ion), Voltage (24V, Less than 24V, 36V, 48V, Greater than 48V), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Mobility Market

Electric mobility market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 735.80 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 23.15% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Electric mobility market is seeking attention across the globe owing to the lucrative business ground it offers in the terms of volume and revenue. This progression is becoming apple of the eye for automotive industry and surging market player penetration for manufacturing sustainable electric vehicles which is prime definer of the electric mobility market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Accelerating ratio of greenhouse gasses hampering the ecosystem, and hazardous elevation of carbon footprint in the environment has created a potential demand of the electric mobility market owing to its environmental quotients. This concern has circulated to make amendments in the transportation and automotive industries which is encouraged by the government initiatives to promote energy efficient vehicles. Further, the occurring technological advancements has brought down the cost drop in battery operated vehicles which is tremendously adopted by the consumers, hence in result has coupled the growth of electric mobility market above the success graph. The automotive industry is ceaselessly focused upon the conversion of market which caters different types of voltage and battery powered two wheelers and four wheelers electric vehicles and because of reduced taxation by government, business is offering a potential clientele base. These certain parameters are defining the electric mobility market during the anticipated time phase of 2020 to 2027.

During the market development, some of the restraints can hinder the growth, such as dearth of developed economies and inefficient infrastructure to support the electric mobility, and expensive factor, and lack of facility to maintain the electric vehicle services, these factors may hinder the market growth, amidst which the surging player penetration namely Tesla Motors and GE motors focused upon moulding the electric based automotive industry which will act as opportunity during the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

This electric mobility market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on electric mobility market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Electric Mobility Market Scope and Market Size

Electric mobility market is segmented on the basis of product, battery and voltage. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the electric mobility market is fragmented into electric scooter, electric bicycle, electric skateboard, electric motorcycle, electric car, and electric wheelchair. Electric scooter is further sub-segmented into retro, standing or self-balancing, and folding.

On the basis of battery, the electric mobility market is bifurcated into sealed lead acid, NiMH, and Li-Ion.

On the basis of voltage, the electric mobility market is segregated into 24V, Less than 24V, 36V, 48V and greater than 48V.

Electric Mobility Market Country Level Analysis

Electric mobility market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, battery and voltage as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to render most fruitful market ground for the electric mobility market during the anticipated time phase, due to hike in the fuel prices and increment in pollution. Because of this aspect electric cycles and two wheeler electric vehicles are highly adopted in the China and Japan.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Mobility Market Share Analysis

Electric mobility market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electric mobility market.

The major players covered in the electric mobility market report are Tesla, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Nissan, Groupe Renault, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, AB Volvo, BMW AG, Marshell Green Power, Daimler AG, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Tata Sons Private Limited., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

