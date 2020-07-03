Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; others

Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Panasonic Corporation; Conair Corporation; Andis Company; VEGA; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Havells India Ltd.; FLYCO; Xiaomi; ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD.; Happily Unmarried among others.

Worldwide Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market 2020

Global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.50 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancement of technology resulting in better designing and efficiency.

Electric hair clipper and trimmer are electronic grooming products that are used for removing/reducing the length of hair from the bodies of consumers. These products are majorly used to reduce the length of facial hair or from the top of the head of individuals. These products are generally available in two variants, i.e. corded and cordless.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Corded, Cordless),

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online),

End-Users (Household, Barbers),

Application (Adults, Kids),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Benefits associated with these product such as convenient operating resulting in greater adoption

Enhanced safety and skin protection with these products in comparison to razors; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing demand for personal care products also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of operating duration due to the low power output of batteries; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of substitutes in the market is also restricting this market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2019, Xiaomi announced the availability of their first grooming product for the Indian market with the launch of “Mi Beard Trimmer”. The product is available in a single colour variant but is designed to high performance due to its large power, 40-length setting, steel body and waterproof feature. The product is designed to be used as either corded or cordless depending on the preference of the consumer and can also be used when travelling due to the availability of a travel lock

In April 2019, Flipkart announced that they had partnered with Beardo to provide different consumers Beardo’s grooming kit and electric trimmer. Beardo’s decision to provide their customers with electric grooming products will be helped due to the wide reach and marketing capabilities of Flipkart

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

