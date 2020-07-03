Electric Car Industry Growth, Size & Future Scope – COVID19 Impact

The compliance to the stringent emission norms across the globe, combined with government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, is positively influencing the electric car market. In 2017, 927,485 electric cars were sold, and the market is expected to progress at a 33.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). An EV is an automobile that uses electric energy as fuel, which is stored in battery packs which are rechargeable.

A shift toward battery electric vehicles (BEV) from plug-in hybrid battery electric vehicles (PHEV) is being observed in the electric car market. BEVs, being eco-friendlier, are compelling the governments to offer subsidies and incentives for their adoption. In the U.S., car companies are motivated to sell more BEVs than PHEVs, owing to the fact that the former vehicle type gets them more Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credits. Likewise, in France, the provision for more tax exemptions exists for electric cars emitting up to 20 g CO 2 /km than those emitting 21 to 60 g CO 2 /km, where the former and latter figures usually correspond to BEVs and PHEVs, respectively.

To increase their electric car market presence, automakers are seeking expansion by acquiring small local players and engaging in joint ventures (JV). Foreign companies are rapidly entering the Chinese market through collaborations with regional players. For instance, Volkswagen Group is collaborating with SAIC Motor to develop electric cars in China. By 2022, the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance aims to launch 12 new electric vehicle models. Similarly, BMW Group, in 2018, entered into a JV with Great Wall Motor Company Limited in China for the production of electric cars under the Mini brand.

Another contributing factor in the growth of the market is the reducing prices of battery packs, as they hold a significant share in the pricing of an EV. To help BEVs compete with conventional cars in terms of pricing, the cost of battery packs should be lower than $120/kWh. During the 2010–2016 period, their cost dropped to $227/kWh. The market would benefit by the decreasing costs of battery packs, which combined with improved battery range and capacity, would further drive the market growth.

Hence, the market is slated to advance owing to the surging concerns about air pollution.