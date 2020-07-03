E-Bike Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2026

By following numerous steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. This influential E-Bike Market report highlights key market dynamics of sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values.

An excellent market research report can be structured only with the leading attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most up-to-date technology and dedication. Hence, all the above aspects are severely followed by DBMR team while building this E-Bike Market report for a client. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report. With E-Bike Market analysis report, it gets easy to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take business on the right track.

Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-e-bike-market&skp

Global E-Bike Market By Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acids, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, All In One Wheel Kit, Others), Product Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle on Demand),), End Use (City/Urban, Trekking, Cargo, Racing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global E-Bike Market

Global e-bike is expected to rise to an estimated value of 42.03 billion by 2026 witnessing a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising fuel prices, rising urbanisation, growing traffic congestion, and government regulations.

Market Definition: Global E-Bike Market

E-bike or electric bikes are those bicycles, bikes or scooters that are fitted with an electric motor that provides propulsion for gaining momentum. They are not run by diesel, petrol or CNG, but are run by chargeable batteries, which have varied watts depending upon their configuration. E-bikes provide motor assistance to bikers while pedalling, thereby are easier to ride. They do not emit any harmful gases, nor do they use extinct diesel, and petrol to run, therefore they are largely promoted by government to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development.

Market Drivers:

Rising petrol and fuel costs drives the growth of electronic motors

Rising initiatives taken by the government to promote environmental friendly bikes with no carbon emission accelerates the growth of this market

Rapid pace of urbanisation and growth in the automobile sector drives the growth

Growing traffic congestion raises the demand for pedal assistant bikes, which are easy and simple to drive

Changing lifestyles of consumers towards the use of e-bikes for fitness and adventurous activities raises the demand for e-bikes

Growing awareness amongst consumers towards eco-friendly and efficient products

Growing health conscious consumers and adoption of health lifestyles by people also accelerates the growth of e-bikes

Demand for e-bikes by tourists as a self-driving vehicle

Market Restraints:

High cost of electric bikes restrains its growth

Absence of proper infrastructure for e-bikes in developing countries

The aftermarket for the spare parts of e-bikes is still not developed which restrains the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global E-Bike Market

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium-Ion Polymer

Lead Acids

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sealed Lead Acid

Others

By Motor Type/ Conversion Kit

Hub Motor

Mid Drive Electric

All In One Wheel Kit

Others

By Product Type

Pedal Assist Mode

Pedelecs

Small E-Bikes

Throttle Mode/ Power on Demand

Speed E-Bikes

By End Use

City/Urban

Trekking

Cargo

Racing

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Uber acquired the business of e-bikes start-up, Jump. With this acquisition by Uber, the leading ride hailing company, Uber aims to provide not only car cabs but also e-motor travels to its users, to ensure convenience, ease of infrastructure, affordability and relief from traffic congestions. With this acquisition, Uber would increase the supply and production of e-bikes, and would expand e-bike services across the globe.

In November 2018, Ford acquired the dockless e-scooter start up, Spin. With this acquisition, Ford plans to expand its product line in the electronic motors market, and not only be the key leader in cars, but also move on to motorcycles and bikes. Ford would distribute and expand the electronic motors to distinct parts of the world, including the large metropolitan cities and mid-sized cities. With this acquisition, the demand for e-motors would rise exponentially in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis: Global E-Bike Market

Global e-bike market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-bike market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Read Full TOC of Research Study at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-e-bike-market&skp

Key Market Competitors: Global E-Bike Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the e-bike market are Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA., Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Pedego Electric Bikes, MERIDA BIKES., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, SHIMANO INC., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.,Ltd., Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., and Prodeco Technologies, LLC amongst others.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]