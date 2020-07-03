Durian Fruit MARKET LATEST TRENDS, DEMANDS, OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS BY 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Durian Fruit market.

The global durian fruit market size was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2018. Rising awareness about health benefits of durian, including anti-oxidant, anti-aging, antidepressant, cancer prevention, and maintenance of blood sugar levels, has been fueling the demand for the product across the world. This fruit is considered a rich source of the vitamin B complex, vitamin C, dietary fiber, potassium, and iron.

Over the past few years, the product has gained remarkable popularity as filling and flavor in the food industry. The consumers are willing to experiment with different foods with the inclusion of the product as an exotic flavor. Usage of the product in cakes, cookies, pie, and coffee has increased significantly in the South Asian countries including China and Indonesia. Furthermore, in February 2018, durian flavored Sanquan Glutinous Rice Balls, a traditional dish of China, was introduced in the country. The global food service providers including Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks Corporation have incorporated this product in their finished goods.

The product is known as The King of Fruits in Southeast Asia. Among different varieties of the fruit, Musang King Durian or Mao Shan Wang is the most popular variety. Though the fruit is native to the South Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, it has been gaining popularity in the rest of the world. Over the past few years, consumers in the western countries including U.K., U.S., and Germany have developed a taste for this exotic tropical fruit owing to cross culture cuisine and food blogging.

Growing durian tourism in Malaysia and Thailand is expected to remain a key factor driving the market in the near future. This tourism is getting significant popularity in these countries, which is fueling the demand for the product. Furthermore, in May 2019, the government of Malaysia announced plans to encourage the farmers to invest in agro-tourism.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the durian fruit market in 2018, accounting for over 45.0% share of the global revenue. This segment is expected to remain a key distribution channel as it provides the buyers a choice to physically verify the product forms before any purchase decision. Furthermore, availability of the fruits in perishable forms drive the buyers to utilize these channels.

Online distribution channel is anticipated to expand the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue. Increasing number of online grocery retailers is expected to accelerate the growth of the online distribution channel in the near future. In 2019, Tmall, an Alibaba Group Holding Limited owned online marketplace, started selling the product online in China. Alibaba Group is cooperating with the local suppliers of Malaysia to supply frozen whole Musang King durians to China. Furthermore, the governments of Thailand and China are planning to work together to promote e-commerce and digital logistics with the collaboration of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. These initiatives are expected to promote the utility of online channels as a key buying source among consumers.

Product Insights of Durian Fruit Market

In terms of revenue, frozen pulp and paste held the largest share of more than 70.0% in 2018. The production of the fruit is concentrated in a very few nations, including Thailand and Malaysia, which requires a frozen form of the product to export. As a result, frozen pulp gained significant popularity globally due to its better shelf life and less space requirement. Furthermore, frozen pulps are convenient to consume than the whole fruit. Durian pulps are also used in several food items, including yogurt, ice cream, and pizza, to add an exotic flavor to the food. For instance, in March 2017, TH Milk and Joint Stock Company, a dairy products manufacturer in Vietnam, launched durian-flavored yogurt.

Growing application of paste form of this fruit in different food products including dessert, cakes, pastries, ice cream, biscuits jams, chips, candies, chocolates, and juice is expected to have a positive impact on the segment growth. Rising demand for durian flavored tea, coffee, and milk has been accelerating the demand for the flakes form of the product in the South Asian nations. Therefore, demand for the product has been increasing in the food service and food processing industries. For instance, in March 2016, Pizza Hut introduced durian-flavored pizza in China, considering the increased popularity of the fruit in this nation.

Regional Insights of Durian Fruit Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for 96.0% share of the total revenue in 2018. Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan are the prominent markets. Thailand is the largest exporter in the world, followed by Malaysia, responsible for around 99% of the total export. In terms of import, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore are the key importing nations of this region.

The Free Trade Agreement with Thailand has fueled the import of China significantly. Initially, the whole fruit was not allowed to import in China from Malaysia. However, in May 2019, the Chinese customs department welcomed the frozen whole fruit in the nation. This is expected to increase the demand for the whole durian in China in the near future. Over the past few years, demand for the product is witnessing significant growth in the countries, including U.S., U.K., Italy, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Russian Federation, owing to the health benefits associated with the product.

Market Share Insights of Durian Fruit Market

Key manufacturers include Charoen Pokphand Group, Sunshine International Co., Ltd., Chainoi Food Company Limited, Thai Agri Foods Public Company Limited, Interfresh Co., Ltd., TRL (South East Asia) Sdn Bhd, Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, Hernan Corporation, and Grand World International Co., Ltd. Over the past few years, companies have been emphasizing on product development to get a competitive advantage in the industry. Growing product demand in the food processing industry has been widening the scope for the producers across the globe. The producers are expanding their product portfolio in several product forms, including raw durian, frozen pulp, paste, flakes, and powder, in order to meet the rising demand.

