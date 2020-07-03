Driving Simulator Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Driving Simulator Market research report is a valuable source of information with which businesses can gain a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Businesses can accomplish complete know how of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this report. This report systematically collects the information about influencing factors for the industry which includes customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. Various steps are used while generating this Driving Simulator Market report by taking the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts and forecasters.

Global Driving Simulator Market By Application Type (Research & Testing, Training), Simulators Type (Driving Training Simulator, Advanced Driving Simulator), Driving Training Simulators (Compact Simulator, Full-Scale Simulator), Vehicle Type (Car Simulator, Truck & Bus Driving Simulator), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Driving Simulator Market

Global driving simulator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.70 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and growth in automotive industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Driving Simulator Market

Driving simulators are used for training, entertainment and research purposes are usually consisting of screens, driving controls, mirrors and screens. They are also used by the researcher so that they can analyse the behaviour of the driver and other factor during a specific situation. Driver training simulators and advanced driving simulator are two of the common type of the simulators. Increasing investment in the R&D of driving simulators is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Lack of skilled drivers is driving the market growth

Rising R&D on driving simulators is driving the growth of this market

Growing prevalence for advanced high fidelity simulators is another factor driving market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving market

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards in driving simulator market is restraining the market

Issues related to the integration are another factor restraining the growth of this market.

Global Driving Simulator Market Segmentation:

By Application Type

Research & Testing

Training

By Simulators Type

Driving Training Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

By Driving Training Simulators

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

By Vehicle Type

Car Simulator

Truck & Bus Driving Simulator

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, RS Simulation announced the launch of their new Racing Simulator which is equipped with D-BOX Technologies. This will create an environment for the pilots which will make them feel like they are racing a car on a real track. The main aim of the launch is to provide a hyper-realistic experience with use of better technology.

In May 2018, Ansys Inc., announced that they have acquired OPTIS so that they can provide better solutions for the simulating autonomous vehicles. This will help the company to create simulations of all sensors like lidar, radar and cameras. The main aim of the acquisition is to create accurate and comprehensive multidisciplinary and cross-functional simulation technology so that they can reduce the accidents.

Competitive Analysis: Global Driving Simulator Market

Global driving simulator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driving simulator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Driving Simulator Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driving simulator market are Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Moog Inc, ECA Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Driving Simulators, IPG Automotive Gmbh, Dallara, Ansible Motion Limited, Virage Simulation Inc., Waymo LLC., Daimler AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited., XPI Simulation, Toyota Kirloskar Motor., CVEDIA PVE Ltd.

