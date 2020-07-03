Display Panel Market 2020: New Vendors, Product Ideas, Future Scenario, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

Display panel is a component that displays information in form of text, picture, video, and others. It acts as a direct interface in human and machine interaction. Display panels are used in variety of equipments, such as TV, smartphone, tablets, PCs, and others. Innovations in display technologies are focused on reducing harmful effects on health of end user. The technological advancements in display panel enhance viewing experience, consume less electricity, and dissipate less heat.

Growing demand for large-sized OLED panels for television and demand for public & commercial display panels drive growth of the world display panel market. However, decrease in ASP and revenues due to overcapacity obstruct growth of the market. On the other hand, demand for flexible displays for mobile phones and increasing focus on R&D activities open up new opportunities in the market.

The world display panel market is segmented based on technology, size, farm factor, resolution, applications, and geography. The technology segment is further classified into LED, OLED, and others. On the basis of size, the market is divided into small, medium, and large. Flat and flexible are farm factors discussed in the report. On the basis of resolution, the market is classified into 8K, 4K, WQHD, FHD, HD, and others. Applications covered in the report are TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, tablet, mobile phone, automotive, digital signage, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The prominent companies operating in the market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Sharp Corporation, Japan Display Inc., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, HannStar Display Corporation, and Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. The key strategies adopted by these manufacturers to strengthen their position in the market are collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

