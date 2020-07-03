Dimmers Market – SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis, Share, Demand, Growth, Key Opportunities, Key Players and Industry Analysis By 2025

Dimmers Market

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Dimmers Market. The growth sectors of the Dimmers Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Dimmers are an intelligent lighting control solution that enable centralized control of lights. The major factor contributing to the growth of dimmers market include potential growth of intelligent lighting systems for sustainability and well-being, and government smart city and smart home initiatives in European countries. Furthermore, wireless technologies along with IoT present an opportunity to integrate LED lighting into computer-based systems to receive, collect, and transmit data. Ubiquitous wireless coverage offered by Wi-Fi, 3G/4G, and LoRa (Long Range) offer simplified control and management of dimming as compared to a wired circuit.

Segmentation

According to Market Research Future, the global dimmers market has been segmented based on type, control, product, connectivity, application, and region.

The developing wireless communications and IoT technologies are offering new opportunities in dimmers market. Wireless dimmers are rapidly becoming the preferred technology for lighting control in large-scale networked lighting systems. Integrating wireless technology with lighting facilitates communication with fixtures, sensors, and switches. Development in wireless standards such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or IEEE 802.11, 3G/4G cellular, Ultra-Wide Band, Zigbee, Sigfox, and Li-Fi has offered seamless and secure connectivity to various applications.

By type, the dimmers market has been segmented into universal, incandescent/halogen, electronic low voltage (ELV), magnetic low voltage (MLV), high wattage dimmers, and others. Among these type of dimmers, high wattage dimmers segment dominated the market in 2018. However, electronic low voltage (ELV) segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By control, the dimmers market has been segmented into single-pole dimming, three-way dimming, and others. Single-pole dimming has been widely used across the residential sector for dimming controls and was, therefore, the dominating segment in 2018. However, as the adoption and affordability of dimmers increase, three-way dimming is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By product, the dimmers market has been segmented into slide, rotary, toggle, touch, tabletop, and others. Rotary and slide segment dominated the dimmers market by product in 2018 respectively. Their growth is mainly due to their ease of access and usability. However, touch segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the dimmers market has been segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. Wireless dimmers segment dominated the dimmers market by connectivity and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the dimmers market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment is at present the dominating segment in dimmers market and also expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the dimmers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe being one of the earliest adopters of lighting controls system and LEDs is expected to dominate the dimmers market throughout the forecast period. North America closely follows Europe and Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The dimmers market has been categorized into four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Many countries in Europe are embracing smart lighting control technologies to automate connectivity by creating LED (Light Emitting Diode) network systems. Infrastructure acts as a catalyst for the development and adoption of dimming solutions. Governments in the developing countries find it difficult to implement smart infrastructure due to lack of funding. In addition, most of poverty-stricken population resides in developing countries with poor road quality and limited access to transportation.

Economies around the world are focused on energy optimization to reduce electricity for lighting which accounts for a considerable amount of global power consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Copenhagen, Denmark is one of the smartest cities in the world that has implemented smart street lighting solutions with 20,000 connected energy-efficient LED street lights to increase the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

In other Asian countries, the focus is shifted more on LED with dimming control to save energy and reduce power consumption. LEDs utilize around 85% less electricity compared to incandescent bulbs and about 50% less as compared to fluorescent lights. In addition, LEDs are compact, resist breakage, more durable, and last longer than other bulbs with a life that ranges from 6 to 30 years. In China, LEDs are used to produce high-quality white light offering fewer energy bills and a reduction in CO2 emission. LEDs are widely deployed in industrial & commercial lighting, street lighting, parking garage lighting, walkway & outdoor lighting, residential building lighting, and public infrastructure lighting across South Korea and Japan.

Key Players

The key players in the dimmers market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Acuity Brands Inc (US), Hubbell Control Solutions (US), Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Lutron Electronics Inc. (US), Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Cooper Controls (Eaton) (Ireland), ABB Limited (Sweden), Cree Inc. (US), GE Lighting (US), LSI Industries Inc. (US), Echelon Corporation (US), Caribe Corporation (US), and Gardasoft Vision Ltd (UK). These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the dimmers market.

