Digital Scent Technology Market 2020: Product Expert Ideas, Key Vendors, Future Trends, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells.

Demand for e-nose application for diagnosis in medical segment is one of the key factors driving the growth of world digital scent technology. The availability of cost-effective explosive detectors in military & defense segment along with the exorbitant price of digital scent technology are the major factors restraining the growth of market across the globe.

Some major market challenges for the application of digital scent technology include use of toxic chemicals which can damage human health and the unpredictable air flow which affects the functioning of technology. Digital scent technology foresees significant opportunities in defense sector owing to the numerous applications of e-nose. E-noses have widespread applications in areas such as healthcare, military & defense, and F&B.

The world digital scent technology market has been segmented on the basis of hardware device, end-user, end-product, and geography. The hardware device is further segmented into e-nose and scent synthesizer. The end-product segment is segmented into mobile phone, music & video game, smelling screen, quality control product, explosives detector, and medical diagnostics product among others. This technology finds applications in number of end-user verticals such as food & beverage, education, entertainment, healthcare, marketing, communication, and military & defense among others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into regions such as Europe, APAC, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of digital scent technology market

The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholders responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends

The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

The report analyses the top impacting factors in detail and offers adoption rate analysis of digital scent technology on the basis of different segment across different countries

The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors

DIGITAL SCENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Hardware e-nose Scent Synthesizer

By End-product Mobile Phone Smelling Screen Music & Video Game Explosives Detector Quality Control Product Medical Diagnostics Product Others

By End-user Food & Beverage Education Entertainment Healthcare Marketing Communication Military & Defense Others

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



KEY PLAYERS

Electronics Sensor Technology

ScentSational Technologies LLC

Smiths Detection Inc.

Scent Sciences Corporation

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS SA

The Enose Company

Scentcom Ltd.

AMS AG

