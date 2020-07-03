Digital Marketing Software Market 2020: Top Factors behind Expeditious Growth of the Market, Explore More

The global digital marketing software market was valued at $26,610 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $77,056 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the interaction systems accounted for the highest revenue share in the digital marketing software market.

The global digital marketing software market was led by the interaction systems segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the management & administration-oriented apps segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the growth in email marketing and the emergence of innovative management specific apps.

North America dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for digital marketing software from the media & entertainment industry. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The on-premise deployment model generated the highest revenue in 2016. Further, cloud deployments are anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the media & entertainment industry, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in awareness in the healthcare industry.

Some of the key players operating in the digital marketing software market that are profiled in the report include,

• Ingenico Group

• Verifone Systems Inc.

• Inside Secure

• On Track Innovations

• Oberthur Technologies SA

• Proxama PLC.

• Wirecard AG

• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

• Gemalto N.V.

• Heartland Payment Systems Inc.

The Objective of the “Global Digital Marketing Software Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Digital Marketing Software Market industry over the forecast years. Digital Marketing Software Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

