Digital Banking Platform Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2027 | Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Digital Banking Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); Type (Corporate Banking and Retail Banking)

The global digital banking platform market was valued at US$ 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 12.07% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.

The major driving factors contributing to the digital banking platform market growth includes the growing digital transformation in the banking industry and rising demand for smart mobile devices and digital banking services among consumers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Temenos Headquarters SA, and Worldline SA among others.

The digital banking platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment and type. Based on type, the digital banking platform market is segmented into corporate banking and retail banking. On the basis of deployment, the digital banking platform market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Retail banking contributed a substantial share in the global digital banking platform market. The digital revolution across the globe has changed the banking landscape as well as customer behavior and expectations. New ecosystem players such as fintechs, open banking, payment services directive, and SWIFT standards are emerging in the global banking industry with innovative technology solutions. In 2018, on-premise was the leading segment by deployment type; however, cloud-based deployment is experiencing a high CAGR.

