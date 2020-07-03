Digital Banking Market Outlook By Industry Statistics and Growth Forecast Analysis To 2024

The global digital banking market valuation is set to experience a commendable surge, as technology and banking behemoths worldwide come together to revolutionize the financial business space. Looking at the path-breaking innovations that are dominating the digital banking industry at present, it is likely that banks will soon expedite new mobile application and voice-driven device testing to boost both delivery & contextual personalization. Basically, customer interest will always be the core of all initiatives pertaining to digital banking.

Massive investments in fintech technology will help drive digital banking market share over the forecast timeframe. Venture capitalists as well as angel investors have been making investments in billions to gain benefits from the profitable market as fintech has come to be known as one of the most technologically disruptive sector.

Despite being a fairly nascent vertical, digital banking market has received a commendable boost in the last half a decade, given that the concept has been a rage among financial institutions. Having already embarked on the voyage of a digital revolution, financial institutions and banks continue to foray into the digitalization landscape of the banking sector and employ the much needed technological infrastructure for amplified convenience and superior transactional security.

Of late, digital banking market trends have also been witnessing a commendable transformation on account of increased innovative banking solutions that utilize and streamline data, digital technologies, advanced analytics, and novel delivery platforms. On the global front, many organizations can be seen modernizing operations, escalating services, re-configuring distribution channels, proffering proactive assistance, integrating payments, and utilizing blockchain technology to uphold their position in the overall digital banking industry.

Retail banking segment accounts for more than 75% of digital banking market share. Mobile users are being offered significant incentives by payment solution apps that have encouraged the use of electronic payment solutions. This has been a prime reason that will drive the growth of digital banking industry size.

Developing nations have been experiencing massive growth in terms of infrastructure and technology which has led to the rise in the penetration of internet services as well as adoption of smartphones, which will help support the growth of the industry. Asia Pacific held more than 60% of global digital banking industry share in the year 2017.

Deutsche Bank and BNY Mellon are integrating a new chatbot developed on the Symphony platform to augment the seamlessness and efficiency of the flow of information for customers trading stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or HKEX. The mutually developed chatbot-to-chatbot communication solution would potentially replace manual replies to status updates on clients’ stock trades on the messenger Symphony. Upon systematic digital banking market analysis, it can be concluded that the processes which previously took about three minutes for every single trade would now be accomplished in bulk in real-time by these innovative chatbots.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 5. Global Digital Banking Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Retail banking

5.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Corporate banking

5.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Investment banking

5.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6. Global Digital Banking Market, By Services

6.1. Key trends, by services

6.2. Transactional

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.3. Non-transactional

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, and forecast, 2013 – 2024

