Decorative Paints Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Decorative Paints market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Decorative Paints Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Decorative Paints market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Decorative Paints Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Decorative Paints Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global decorative paints market report has been segmented on the basis of resin type, product type, technology, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Decorative Paints Market: Overview

Decorative paints play a vital role in infrastructure and architecture sector in order to embellish both exterior as well as interior of a building. The decorative paints offer matte finish, gloss and semi-gloss finish, eggshell and satin finish, etc. In addition, these paints offer various functions depending upon climatic conditions such as light absorption, insulation, reflection, and anti-skid. It is widely used in both residential and non-residential constructions.

Global Decorative Paints Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for decorative paint in decorating exterior and interior of residential and commercial buildings, coupled with growing construction industry, are major factors expected to drive growth of the decorative paints market in the years to come. In addition, increasing demand for these paints owing to growing awareness for eco-friendly, durability, and other aesthetic properties, is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years. Moreover, increasing preference of decorative paints in renovation activities and demand for paints that control temperature and heat transfer in specific regions owing to varied climatic conditions across the globe, are among some factors estimated to drive growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations pertaining to environmental concern and high prices of raw materials are among the factors which may hamper demand for decorative paints and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing development of new and cost-effective decorative paints and high demand of these paints in emerging markets and untapped regions are factors expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Decorative Paints Market: Segment Analysis

Among resin type segments, the acrylic segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution in the target market in the next 10 years, owing to their unique appealing properties.

Among product type segments, the emulsions segment is projected to register significant revenue share in the target market. This is due to easy to use and high quality finishing.

Among technology segments, the water-borne segment is projected to account for major revenue share in the potential market in the years to come, owing to it superior qualities such as abrasion resistant and environmental friendly nature.

Among application segments, the residential construction segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a rapid rate in the potential market in the years to come. This is due to increasing investments and government initiatives for construction activities in developed and developing countries.

Global Decorative Paints Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for significant revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global decorative paints market. This dominance can be attributed to rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing spending capacity and growing construction activities, government initiative and projects for various infrastructure in countries such as China and India. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the next 10 years. The Europe decorative paints market is projected to register moderate revenue growth in the target market, followed by North America. This is due to rapid industrialization and presence of prominent players in the region.

Global Decorative Paints Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Resin Type:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others (Vinyl Acetate, Epoxy, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Emulsions

Distempers

Wood Coating

Enamels

Others (Primer, Putty, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

UV-cured

Others (Powder-based and Oil-based)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Decorative Paints Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580