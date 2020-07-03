Data Protection As A Service Market– Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

The report “Data protection as a service by development model (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud) by service type (DRaaS, BaaS, STaaS) by end user (large enterprise, small enterprise, medium enterprise ) by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026”. Global data protection as a service market was valued US$ 3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 32.8billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 35.5 % during forecast year.

Data protection as a service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based or web-delivered service for protecting data assets. Data protection is a vital part of IT infrastructure. Adding security to typical application is a way to expand the business into new markets. DPaaS tools support the use of technologies like VPN to aid in remote work security. Virtualization of storage devices and servers is one of the major trends gaining traction in the overall DPaaS market. DPaaS restores data more quickly than tapes or offsite backup.

Private Cloud is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast.

The private cloud has greater data security and other advancements have revolutionized the deployment of DPaaS in these Enterprises. Private cloud implies that you manage the entire virtualization infrastructure from the componentry to the applications.

Backup as a Service (Baas) is leading data protection as a service.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services.

North America was the leading regional market for data protection as a service.

North America is the most profitable market as compared to others with diverse industry verticals implementing DPaaS at a greater extent. To generate the highest market revenue over the forecast period with predominant deployments in the large enterprises. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace owing to heavy investments by the governments into infrastructural activities for effective data protection.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company L.P. ,Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation,VMware, Inc. ,Quantum Corporation,Asigra, Inc. ,Veritas Technologies,Cisco Systems, HTC Corporation, Red Hat,Microsoft, Citrix , OneLogin, Infocom Corporation, IBM.

Maximize market research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the global data protection as a service market. Report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global data protection as a service market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global data protection as a service market positioning of competitors.

