Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight launched a new report on Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. A total number of patients who develop Cytokine Release Syndrome following CART therapies in the 7MM was 31 in 2017.
2. A total number of Hematologic patients receiving CART-therapies in the 7MM was 41 in 2017.
3. Cytokine Release Syndrome cases in the United States was 31 in 2017.
Key benefits of the report
1. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cytokine Release Syndrome epidemiology and Cytokine Release Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cytokine Release Syndrome market.
Cytokine Release Syndrome is among the most frequent serious adverse events and represents a significant cause of morbidity following T-cell-engaging immunotherapy. The mechanisms of Cytokine Release Syndrome and the clinical use of corticosteroids and IL-6 blockade have already improved the management of Cytokine Release Syndrome patients.
Currently, there are many other IL-6-targeting monoclonal antibodies in late-stage clinical development, which could also potentially be used for Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Canakinumab (Ilaris)
2. Itacitinib
3. Cytosorb
4. Defitelio (Defibrotide)
5. Anakinra
And many others
The key players in Cytokine Release Syndrome market are:
1. Novartis Pharmaceuticals
2. Incyte Corporation
3. CytoSorbents
4. Jazz pharmaceuticals
5. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
And many others
Table of contents
1Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Cytokine Release Syndrome
3 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance
4 Disease Background and Overview Cytokine Release Syndrome
5 Case Reports
6 Cytokine Release Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population
7 United States Epidemiology
8 EU5 Epidemiology
8.1 Assumptions and Rationale
8.2 Germany Epidemiology
8.3 France Epidemiology
8.4 Italy Epidemiology
8.5 Spain Epidemiology
8.6 United Kingdom Epidemiology
9 Japan Epidemiology
10 Current Cytokine Release Syndrome Treatment and Medical Practices
11 Unmet needs
12 Cytokine Release Syndrome Marketed Drugs
12.1 Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab): Genentech
13 Cytokine Release Syndrome Emerging Drugs
13.1 Key Cross Competition
13.2 Canakinumab (Ilaris): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
13.3 Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation
13.4 Cytosorb: CytoSorbents
13.5 Defitelio (Defibrotide): Jazz pharmaceuticals
13.6 Anakinra: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
14 Cytokine Release Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis
15 Conjoint Analysis
16 United States
16.1 United States Market Outlook
16.2 United States Market Size
17 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
17.1 Germany Market Size
17.2 France Market Size
17.3 Italy Market Size
17.4 Spain Market Size
17.5 United Kingdom Market Size
18 Japan Market Outlook
19 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Drivers
20 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Barriers
21 SWOT Analysis
22 Reimbursement and market access
23 Appendix
