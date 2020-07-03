Cyber Security Market 2020: Latest trends, SWOT Analysis and industry vision to 2026

According to the report, the global cybersecurity market garnered $104.60 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $258.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025. Surge in trend of IoT & BYOD, rise in threats of malware and phishing among enterprises and increase in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions facilitate the market growth. On the other hand, complexities related to security of devices and budgetary constraints hinder the growth of the market. Contrarily, an increase in requirement for strong authentication methods and transformation in the antivirus industry create new growth opportunities for the market.

Highlights of the Release:

• Solutions segment to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2025

• On-premise segment to dominate by 2025

• North America to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

• Leading market players

Download Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1770

North America accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in dependency on social media applications and internet.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cyber Security Market Request Now !

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, owing to penetration of internet and smartphones in countries including China and India leading to increase in adoption of cybersecurity measures in the region.

The solutions segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2025. This is attributed to surge in requirements for monitoring external and in-house threats in large and small & medium enterprises. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to rise in adoption of digital technologies across the different industries and need for data privacy and protection.

The on-premise segment held the major share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total market share. This is due to surge in adoption of cyber security solutions by large enterprises and rise in need to secure critical data from cyberattacks in an organization. Contrarily, the cloud segment would register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the demand cloud-based cybersecurity solutions along with low maintenance and capital costs.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1770

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of,

• Top impacting Growth Factors

• Competitive Analysis of Leading Market Players

• Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Segmentation

• Revenue Estimation by 2025

Key market players analyzed in the research include,

• Accenture

• Cognizant

• Capgemini

• IBM Corporation

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Symantec Corporation

• Wipro Limited

Key questions answered in the CyberSecurity Market research study:

• What is the market growth rate of Cyber Security Market from 2018-2025?

• What will be the global market size of the market from 2018 to 2025?

• Who are the leading global players in the Cyber Security Market?

• What are the current trends and predicted trends?

• What are the challenges faced in the Cyber Security Market?

• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

• Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Cyber Security Market economy altogether and also for every segment inside?

• Which will be the Cyber Security Market application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?

• What are the conclusions of the Cyber Security Market report?

Similar Reports:

Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market is Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2020

Mobile BI Market worth $15,990 Million by 2022

Mobile Security Market Is Expected to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2020

Internet Security Market is Estimated to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2021

Global IoT Security Market Expected to Reach $73.92 Billion by 2026

Physical Security Market Expected to Reach $153 Billion by 2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter