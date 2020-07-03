The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing thought galling situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global aluminum fishing boat market. Rising interest for fishing among the people and increasing advantage from the consumption of seafood. In addition, aluminum boats offer advantages such as the ability to inhibit corrosion, robustness, and compatibility. These are the factors considerable for the market growth in the forecast period of time. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum fishing boat market.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Aluminum Fishing Boat Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/230/global-aluminum-fishing-boat-market#myQueryForm

Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global aluminum fishing boat market is foreseen to producerevenue of $1,811.7million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast time period from 2019 to 2026.

The global aluminum fishing boat market has been fragmented on the basis of body type, size, horse-power, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts,increased demand for fishing coupled with the growing concern among the people about sea food consumption hasinfluenced strongly on the market growth in the forecast period.

Multi-Species Boat Segment has Dominant Market Share

Considering boat type, the overall market is bifurcated into deep-v-boat, bass boat, multi-species boat, and others. Among these, multi-species boat segment dominated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to contribute for $222.8 million in 2026. Multi-species boats offer range of benefits such as it can be utilized in both type of water i.e., fresh and salt water.

Click to know How market for >300HP segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 7.9% CAGR and is predicted to register for $570.7 million till the end of 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/230/global-aluminum-fishing-boat-market

>16-Feet Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Years

On the basis of size, the global aluminum fishing boat market is segmented into<14-feet, 14-16-feet, and >16-feet. The market for >16-feet segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 7.8% CAGR and is predicted to register for $568.9 million till the end of 2026. This size aluminum boat offers dual side rod storage space, large casting deck, and it can be used for shallow water.

200-300 HP Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

In view of horse power, the aluminum fishing boat market is classified into <200 HP, 200-300 HP, and >300 HP boats. The market for 200-300 HP segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 7.9% CAGR and is predicted to register for $570.7 million till the end of 2026. 200-300 Hp boats offers more acceleration and less fuel consumption as compared to other horse power boats.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The global aluminum fishing boat market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Europe market has dominated the global market share, and is estimated to reach up to $434.8 million till 2026. Europe region has dominated global market share due to increasing freshwater boating activities. According to some publication, people give more preference for freshwater boating activity rather than sea water boating.

The most prominent players in the global aluminum fishing boat market are Mercury Boats, CrestlinerNautischeUnie, Lund Boats, UMS Tuna Boats, Yamaha Motor Company, Correct Craft, White River Marine Group, Telwater, Brunswick Corporation, Smoker Craft Inc., and other.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/