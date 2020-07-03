COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Single-Cell Analysis Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The single-cell analysis market generated revenue of $1,688.9 million in 2015, and it is projected to grow at an 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence. The market is expected to be driven by the growing geriatric population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. The study of individual cells isolated from multi-cellular organisms is referred to as single-cell analysis, which aims to study the heterogenous cell population. These studies are conducted in stem cell, neurological, cancer, and immunological research to help diagnose and treat various diseases.

The single-cell analysis market is experiencing growth due to the rising healthcare expenditure across the globe. With the increasing prevalence of various diseases, governments of many countries are focusing more on improving the healthcare infrastructure. This fact has been agreed on by the World Health Organization, which reported that the total healthcare expenditure has witnessed an increase worldwide, thereby resulting in improvements in healthcare facilities. This is enabling people from different strata of the society in accessing healthcare facilities and tests involving single-cell analysis.

The geography segment of the single-cell analysis market is classified into Europe, Latin America, Asia, North America, and Rest of the World, among which the largest share in 2015 was accumulated by the North American region. Technical advancements in single-cell analysis products and growing geriatric population were instrumental in the North American market’s growth. However, the fastest growth during the forecast period is expected to be witnessed by the Asian market, due to its large pool of patients and increasing awareness about new diagnostic techniques, such as single-cell analysis.

