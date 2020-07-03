COVID 19 Impact Analysis on Europe Scar Treatment Market – Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The Europe scar treatment market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2016, which is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

Topical scar treatment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period in the European scar treatment market due to increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of chronic wounds and availability of different types of topical scar treatment products. Topical scar treatment is followed by surface scar treatment, laser scar treatment, injectable scar treatment, invasive surgical scar treatment. Among the different types of scar, post-surgical scar was the most widely treated type of scar in Europe in 2016, followed by acne scar, keloid scar & hypertrophic scar, contracture scar, and stretch mark. The contribution of hospital in the European scar treatment market was the highest in 2016 mainly due to continuously developing reimbursement structure in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the European scar treatment market include Merz GmbH & Company KGAA, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., L’oreal S.A, H&R Healthcare Ltd., Avita Medical, Arbonne International, and Laverana GmbH & Co.KG.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Treatment

Topical scar treatment Cream Oil Gel Gel sheet



Surface scar treatment Dermabrasion Chemical peeling Cryosurgery



Laser scar treatment

Injectable scar treatment Steroid injection Tissue/Dermal filler injection



By Type of Scar