Convertible Roof System Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2020-2026

Global Convertible Roof System Market By Material Type (Polyvinyl Chloride, Carbon Fibre, Others), Roof top Type (Hardtop ,Softtop), Vehicle Class Type (Luxury Vehicles, Semi-Luxury Vehicles), Body Style Type ( Sedan/Hatchback, Sport Utility Vehicle, Others), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Convertible Roof System Market

Global convertible roof system is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Market Definition: Global Convertible Roof System Market

Convertible roof system refers to a system where the vehicle’s roof can either be folded in step or part, resulting in vehicles with an open rooftop. The technique of retracting the roof varies from model to model of vehicles, they can be operated both manually and electronically. The cars possessing such a mechanism are known as convertible cars in the automotive industry. Most convertibles can easily be transformed back into a coupe or sedan with the push of a button, making it versatile.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for premium segment vehicles drive the market for convertible roof system market

Rising innovation in convertible roof system is also driving the market

Increasing prevalence for comfortable and excellence driving experience is also acting as market expansion for convertible cars

Advancement in technology such as sensor technology , convertibles and much more is also driving the market

Market Restraints:

Rise in cost of automotive manufacturing and its maintenance is hampering the market growth

Increasing penetration of panoramic sunroof is also impacting the growth of convertible cars

Strict government fuel efficiency norms will also act as a restrain for this market

Global Convertible Roof System Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC )

Carbon Fibre

Others

By Roof top Type

Hardtop

Softtop

By Vehicle Class Type

Luxury Vehicles

Semi-Luxury Vehicles

By Body Style Type

Sedan/Hatchback

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Others

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bentley announced the launch of their luxury segment with all new Continental GT Convertible. This new innovative launch is for Bentley new luxury grand touring cars and enabling advancement in technology, delivering advanced, fully digital, driver-focussed instrument panel.

In August 2017, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. announced its acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp. This will enable Beacon in diversifying its industry from convertibles to interiors car designing segments. It will benefit Beacon in entering into new market, expanding its geographical presence, adding new product portfolio and providing efficient services to its customers.

Competitive Analysis:

Global convertible roof system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of convertible roof system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global convertible roof system market are GAHH, LLC., The Haartz Corporation, Standex International Corporation., Pininfarina., Continental AG, Valmet Automotive., Magna International Inc., Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Webasto Group, EUROTOP GmbH & Co. KG, Hoerbiger Holding, Robbins Auto Top LLC, Robbins Auto Top LLC, EZON Auto Tops LLC, Samvardhana Motherson Group,

