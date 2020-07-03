Content Intelligence Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2027 | ABBYY, Adobe, Atomic Reach, Concured Limited, Idio

Content Intelligence Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography

Content intelligence is a strategy that uses artificial intelligence systems and software to process content data into reliable insights about the effectiveness of a business’ content. Content intelligence platform that helps marketers be more relevant to customers in messaging, content strategy and marketing communications.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABBYY, Adobe, Atomic Reach, Concured Limited, Idio Ltd, Knotch, OneSpot, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Socialbakers, Vennli, Inc.

The content intelligence market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing organizational need towards strategic content marketing. The technology significantly helps businesses to reach the target audience and hence maximize returns. This factor is further expected to augment the market growth. However, massive content volume restricts the reach to the right audience. On the other hand, newer technologies of machine learning and artificial intelligence offer lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the content intelligence market during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET LANDSCAPE CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CONTENT INTELLIGENCE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABBYY

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. ADOBE

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. ATOMIC REACH

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. CONCURED LIMITED

