Contact Center Software Market Growth Drivers, Regional Trends, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Asia Pacific contact center software market is anticipated to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. The emergence of various SMEs in the region is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, the rising government efforts towards enabling industrial automation and the expanding BFSI, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, and IT & Telecom industries are some of the major factors fueling APAC market trends.

Rising consumer spending on electronics, clothing and other product categories has tremendously bolstered the retail segment worldwide, propelling the contact center software market revenue globally. Reports show that consumers rate customer service in retail sector higher than low prices and product quality, making it the most important part of the businesses retailers should be focusing on. Good customer service leads to more recommendation from consumers, which directly boosts product sales.

Over the years, technological advances have enabled wider implementation of virtual assistants and interactive voice features by retailers, allowing software makers to provide innovative solutions. The contact center software market has further benefited from the growing awareness among retailers about the role of analytics and reporting in guaranteeing improved customer experience. Managing customer-employee interaction, behavior, customer requirements have critical impact on business revenues. Speaking further on the analytics and reporting component of the contact center software industry, retailers can reduce potential loss of sales and negative consumer responses by analyzing how they are being serviced.

Contact center software provides communication tools and expertise required to carry out vital processes of a contact center. Enterprises are endeavoring to reduce personnel workload burden by integrating advanced technologies such as contact center software, which not only helps to enhance user experience but also improve business sales. Contact center software market growth is driven by augmenting demand from various industries such as consumer goods and retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, and others. Moreover, as businesses are increasingly resorting to social media as a communication channel, contact center software market trends are slated to further intensify in the coming years.

The IT & telecom industry is demonstrating massive interest in the deployment of this software and application in the sector is likely to observe the highest CAGR of more than 17% over 2018-2024. Telecom companies, in particular, are utilizing this software to register customer complaints, deliver value-added services, send follow-up reminders for payments, and maintain proactive engagement with customers.

U.S. stands as one of the major revenue pockets for contact center software market. In fact, in 2017, U.S. procured almost 84% of North America contact center software market share. An established IT & telecom industry is one of the chief factors propelling the regional market trends. In addition, the country houses major technology giants who are investing substantially in R&D activities to improve customer experience. High adoption rate of other advanced technologies such as analytics, cloud, and social media is favoring U.S. contact center software industry size.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market are Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Ameyo (Drishti-Soft), Aspect Software, BT, Enghouse Interactive, Fenero, Five, Genesys, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Mitel, NEC, Nice, Nixxis, Oracle, Ring Central, SAP, Solgari, Top Down Systems, Unify, Verizon, Vocalcom

