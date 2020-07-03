Construction Adhesive Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Construction Adhesive Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Construction Adhesive industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, application and technology. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Construction Adhesive market with company profiles of key players such as:

3M Company

AVATACK Co., Ltd.

Avery Dennision Corp.

Bostik

DAP Products

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

McCoy Soudal

Sika

The Dow Chemicals Co.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

By Applications:

Civil

On-Site

Off-site

By Technology:

Thermoset Resin

Water-borne

Solvent-Borne

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Construction Adhesive Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Construction Adhesive Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Construction Adhesive Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Construction Adhesive Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Construction Adhesive Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Construction Adhesive Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Construction Adhesive Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 8 Construction Adhesive Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Construction Adhesive Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Construction Adhesive Industry

