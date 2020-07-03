Connected Living Room Market– Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

Market Scenario

Connected Living Room Market was valued US$599.67 Bn by 2017 and is estimated to reach US$1149.7 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

An objective of Connected Living Room market is home automation that undergone a paradigm shift and it is no longer considered an exclusive luxury item. Saving on energy, security, and a measure of enhancing convenience will expect to gain large control over home automation. Availability of economical components for rising adoption of digital devices, setting up a connected living room environment and systems on the consumer end will spurt the demand for more of such products in the global market in the forecasting period. The rising number of components in connected living rooms will slowly lead to the increased demand for additional capacity requirements.

Connected Living Room Market

Based on Product type, Connected Living Room market can be fragmented into Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set Top Box, Home Theater, Media Streaming Player, and Gaming Console. Consumers computing and TV systems dominated the product type of Connected Living Room market and accounting for 28.1% and 18.5% respectively in the year 2016. Usually product type of this market primary connect living room and integrates these devices together for better and efficient performance as well as increases their functionality. Growing innovative display equipment, advanced platforms development for information sharing & entertainment and rising demand digitization are some factors that are presumed to fuel industry growth.

Based on Technology Connected Living Room market is sectionised into Processor, Memory, Sensors and Connectivity. According to 2016, sensors segment accounted for the largest market share and expected to have highest CAGR during the forecasting period. Demand for connected living room market increases by smart devices that have the ability to perform multiple operations. Also wireless and wired connectivity technologies show significant developments and estimated to fuel industry growth and development.

In terms of geography Connected Living Room market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. According to 2016, North America accounted for the largest market share i.e. around 31.5% and owing the need for better entertainment and personalized services. Whereas rapid urbanization, rising disposable income and high penetration of Smartphones & smart TVs cumulated the fastest grow of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to grow around 8.5% during the forecasting period.

