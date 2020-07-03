Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Types, Applications, Manufactures And Forecast To 2026

By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of creating this Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market research report is commenced with the expert advice. This report contains a chapter on the global market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This winning market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market analysis report makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods.

The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market document also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This market research report has a number of benefits which can be projected to wide-ranging aspects of Automotive industry. All of these industry insights of global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market analysis report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the main accomplishing factors in this market report. With this marketing report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. It guides for drawing target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market By Type (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Solutions, Services), End- User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media &Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturer, Government Agencies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the sensors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Telematics is the combination of global positioning system and in- board diagnostics system which is used to monitor the location and movement of a vehicle. It has capabilities like traffic updates, smart routing and tracking, road assistance etc. It also records the speed and internal behaviour of the vehicle. They are usually used by the fleet management companies which they used to exchange information between the commercial vehicle fleet and central authority.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fleet management services and government initiatives for deployment of vehicle tracking

There is increase in the adoption of the telematics in business

Market Restraint:

Concerns related to security and safety is the major factor restraining its growth.

Segmentation: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

By Type OEM Aftermarket

By Application Solutions Services

By End- User Transportation and Logistics Insurance Healthcare Media &Entertainment Vehicle Manufacturer Government Agencies



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, MiX Telematics launched their MiX Now which is a simple and self- service fleet software. Mix Now will send useful reminders and alerts and how vehicles are used to the business owners or managers.

In August 2017, ERM Advanced Telematics announce the launch of the StarLink Tracker. It has Wi-Fi which will help in the vehicle tracking, will monitor driver behaviour. They are designed for the installation in both production line and in aftermarket.

Competitive Analysis:

Global commercial vehicle telematics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial vehicle telematics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the commercial vehicle telematics market are PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

